City Manager Provides Update on Public Safety

City Manager Fidel Maltez has placed an emphasis on communicating with residents since he took office in January. Earlier this week, Maltez recorded the latest in his series of public outreach videos to air on Chelsea Community TV. The text of his October video, which focuses on public safety, is below: Hello Residents of Chelsea. Welcome to Our Community. My name is Fidel Maltez, and it is my honor to serve as your City Manager. Today, I want to focus on an important aspect of our community: public safety Chelsea has seen a decline in crime rates over the past year.

This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated law enforcement officers, community members, and city staff, who prioritize the safety and well-being of our residents. While we have had some isolated incidents of violence recently, I want to assure you that these events are not random. They are targeted. All suspects are in custody, and our police department is actively investigating them. Our crime analyst has reported that the overall trend shows that Chelsea is becoming safer for all. Your safety is our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring that our streets remain secure for every resident. Our public safety efforts extend beyond just response.

The Chelsea Police Department has invested in robust community policing initiatives that foster trust and communication between officers and residents.

These programs include, but are not limited to:

• Our Community Services Division

• Downtown Broadway Task Force

• Our Chelsea Youth Academy

• Our Coffee with a Cop Initiative

• Annual National Night Out events

• And our Faith & Blue community event series with local faith-based organizations

Our Community Division, for example, works closely with the city’s schools, residents, businesses, and community outreach organizations to set the police department’s priorities. The division oversees several operations, including the School Resource Officer Initiative and the Resident Officer Program.

The Downtown Taskforce is a community policing initiative in which officers are exclusively mfocused on the needs of the Downtown and work to build relationships with business owners, property owners, and residents to address persistent concerns in the area. Our resident-driven Community Action Teams meet monthly in conjunction with police officers typically assigned to their neighborhoods to build trusting relationships and to create a friendly atmosphere where concerns and ideas can be shared.

Chelsea’s Coffee with a Cop, National Night Out, and Faith & Blue events are wonderful opportunities for community-building that strengthen relationships between the police and residents, fostering safer neighborhoods. This month, I invite you to join us at one of our Faith & Blue events! We’re hosting several this October at different houses of worship, featuring music, dancing, food, and prayer.

This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with Chelsea Police Officers through your faith-based communities. These events exemplify the power of community collaboration. By connecting our residents with law enforcement through the shared values of faith, we build trust and foster a safer, more inclusive Chelsea. I encourage everyone to participate in these events and strengthen our community bonds. Our kickoff Faith & Blue event was on October 4 at Iglesia de Cruz, and have hosted at Temple Emmanuel on October 11, St Luke’s Church on October 13, and Revival Church on October 17.

We look forward to adding more! Through these programs, the City’s collaborative and holistic approach to community policing allows us to address concerns proactively and build a stronger, more connected community. Additionally, the City has made significant investments in mental health, substance use resources, and youth programs. We strive to create an environment where all Chelsea residents feel safe and supported by addressing underlying issues. Our partnerships with local organizations have been instrumental in providing outreach and educational programs aimed at crime prevention.

Through our partnership with the North Suffolk Mental Health Association for example, the Chelsea Police Department is able to staff a full-time clinician who helps the team provide an immediate response to a person in crisis, and, in partnership with North Suffolk Mental Health Association, supervises two recovery coaches. These recovery coaches, who are themselves in recovery, are knowledgeable about treatment options and other services available for individuals facing addiction, mental health challenges, or homelessness. If you ever feel unsafe, need mental health or substance use support, or have concerns, I urge you to reach out.

Our police department is here to listen and assist you. We also encourage residents to explore the resources listed above and on the Police Department’s website, www.chelseapolice.com, to learn more about neighborhood watch programs, safety initiatives, and the latest Chelsea Police Department news. Remember, public safety is a shared responsibility. By looking out for one another and reporting suspicious activities, we make Chelsea a safer place for all. As we celebrate our achievements, we remain vigilant and committed to continuous improvement. I am excited to watch our community continue to thrive—not just in safety and unity, but also in civic engagement.

One of the most significant ways to engage civically in Chelsea is by exercising your right to vote in the upcoming Presidential election on November 7. Chelsea, your votes matter. Your voice matters. I urge you to check your voter registration status and ensure you are registered to vote before the voter registration deadline October 26.

You can check your voter status online by visiting the secretary of state’s website, in person at the Chelsea Clerks’ Office located at City Hall on 500 Broadway, or by calling the Clerks’ Office at (617) 466-4050. Lastly, you can visit the Clerks’ department page anytime at chelseama.gov, where you can find all the election information you need, including Chelsea’s Early Voting schedule which kicks off on October 19. Let’s come together to make our voices heard and ensure that Chelsea remains a vibrant city for everyone. See you next time on Our Community. Thank you and May god bless the City of Chelsea.