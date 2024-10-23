32 Local Firefighters to Graduate from State Fire Academy Next Week

Special to the Record

State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy leadership presented certificates of completion to 32 graduating recruits, including Ryan Motta, Kevin Rosado, and Ivan Soto Heyer from Chelsea, on October 17, at the Department of Fire Services’ main campus in Stow. Graduates represented 16 Fire Departments.

Courtesy Photo

Chelsea Firefighters Ryan Motta, Kevin Rosado, and Ivan Soto Heyer.

The recruits of MFA Career Recruit Firefighter Training Class #324 represent the fire departments of Auburn, Bedford, Burlington, Chelsea, Devens, Easton, Haverhill, Hopedale, Hull, Lawrence, Lincoln, Maynard, Medford, Natick, Southborough, and Swampscott. The MFA provides recruit and in-service training at three separate campuses for Massachusetts firefighters and has graduated about 14,000 firefighters in more than 450 classes.