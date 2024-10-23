Area Groups Join to Donate to 800 Chelsea Families

Special to the Record

Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children have partnered with The Salvation Army Chelsea Corps, the Boys & Girls Club of Chelsea, Kellogg’s and United Foods to provide food and essentials to families experiencing food insecurity in the Chelsea area. Nearly 800 local families will receive a 25-lb box of food, a 15-lb box of hygiene essentials, children’s books, Price Rite Marketplace gift cards and more.

Shown (above and below) Price Rite has teamed up with Feed the Children, the Salvation Army of Chelsea, the Boys & Girls Club of Chelsea, Kellogg’s, and United Foods to donate food, essentials, and age-appropriate books to 800 Chelsea families in need.

The families were pre-identified by The Salvation Army Chelsea Corps and the Boys & Girls Club of Chelsea. Additional wrap-around services will be provided by local partners, including the Chelsea Fire Department and The Salvation Army Kids’ Club. Fighting hunger is at the heart of Price Rite Marketplace’s charitable giving and paired with Feed the Children’s vision to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry, they created the Feeding Minds & Bodies initiative.

This year marks a decade of Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children teaming up to tackle childhood hunger and promote healthy childhood development by providing food, personal care items, books and school supplies to families in need.

To celebrate this milestone, together, they will host 10 events throughout 2024, beginning in May and running through the fall. With one in five children in the U.S. experiencing food insecurity, hunger remains a significant issue, especially during summer months. Since the two organizations first began working together in 2015, more than 40,000 families have received the fresh fruit, vegetables and groceries they need to nourish their families.