City looks to continue Chelsea 400 celebrations

By Adam Swift

City Manager Fidel Maltez is looking to continue the successes of the Chelsea 400 celebrations forward past 2024. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Maltez requested the council approve the appropriation of $100,000 in supplemental funding to continue the work the Chelsea 400 Committee has completed in recognition of Chelsea’s 400th anniversary. The request was moved to the council’s ways and means subcommittee. “This year has been historic, and the celebrations that have taken place will be remembered for a long time in our community,” said Maltez.

“However, we do not want these celebrations to fade into our memories. We cannot lose the momentum, collaboration, pride, and capacity that we have built in the last year.” Instead, Maltez said the city can use it as an opportunity to launch the Chelsea 400 and Beyond campaign that will guarantee that the celebrations will continue for years into the future. In 2025, Maltez noted that the city will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Battle of the Chelsea Creek. “This celebration will remind the community of the pivotal role that Chelsea played in our country’s Revolutionary history,” said Maltez.

“Celebrations might include a reenactment of the battle, including an appearance of the HMS Diana. We propose a big celebration for Memorial Day weekend 2025.” Maltez pointed to the Chelsea 400 fireworks celebration as one of the big successes of the anniversary celebration.

“This funding request will allow fireworks to continue in the hopes that they will become an annual tradition,” said Maltez. “Our team will look into a different venue, potentially hosting Chelsea Day at Port Park and having the fireworks celebrated on Chelsea Creek. Our team will continue to advocate for additional funding, including earmarks from the Commonwealth, grants, and holding fundraisers in collaboration with our non-profit organizations and the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.”

Maltez emphasized that the celebrations are a key to building community, fueling pride in the city, and providing residents with a safe and family friendly environment to have fun.