City announces Rumba 97.7 will host city’s Latin Heritage Festival

Special to the Record

Boston-based Spanish-language radio station Rumba 97.7 will host Chelsea’s Latin Heritage Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. on the City Hall lawn. This vibrant celebration honors Chelsea’s rich Latinx culture and is part of the city’s year-long festivities commemorating its 400th anniversary. The entire Chelsea community is invited to participate in the festival’s festivities, which will showcase a variety of family-friendly activities, including live dancing, performances by local Latinx entertainers such as the local Boston Mariachi Band, and a diverse selection of Latinx food and artisan vendors.

Courtesy Photo

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez and Sergio Toribio, better known as “ChocolateRadio” or “Chocolate,” who is one of the most important broadcasters in the Hispanic market in the United States, according to iHeartRadio.

“I am proud to partner with Rumba 97.7 to celebrate our vibrant Latinx heritage through this exciting festival,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “This event not only reflects the diverse cultures that make up our city and its leadership but also shows how important it is for city events to represent all of us. It highlights the rich contributions of our Latinx community and fosters a sense of belonging for everyone. Maltez said he encourages everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and celebrate their shared heritage together.

“As a Latina raised in Chelsea and now serving as Council President, I’m excited to celebrate our heritage and reflect on the incredible journey this city has been on,” said Chelsea City Council President Noreliz De Jesus. “Our Latinx community is a cornerstone of Chelsea’s progress, and events like the Latino Heritage Festival celebrate not only our rich culture but also the resilience, accomplishments, and ongoing success of our city under diverse leadership.”

To ensure public safety, Broadway Street from Bellingham Avenue to City Hall will be closed for the duration of the festival. Chelsea’s Latin Heritage Festival is sponsored by Aloe Natural Açaí & Coffee Shop, the City of Chelsea, the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, Rumba 97.7, and Chelsea’s Metro Credit Union. For more information, www.chelsea400.org/pt/events/latin-heritage-festival