State rep provides update on potential Everett soccer stadium

By Adam Swift

State Representative Judith Garcia is committed to making sure Chelsea is included in all the relevant aspects of a potential major league soccer stadium for the New England Revolution near the Encore Casino in Everett, she stated in a letter to the city council.

The letter was in response to a motion Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson made last month asking that Garcia and state Senator Sal DiDomenico take part in a council subcommittee meeting to discuss the potential stadium project and its impact on Chelsea.

“I believe it is important to provide an update to all Council members on the current status of negotiations,” Garcia stated. “At this stage, several technicalities need resolution, including the approval of an exemption to allow development on the designated land.”

Garcia said that decision requires careful consideration.

“As state officials, we are working hard to establish and protect the state as a whole,” she stated. “While the exemption might provide potential economic benefits, it must be passed with clear protection to limit the use of public funds and safeguard taxpayer dollars.”

Once the committee deliberating on those key components reaches an agreement, Garcia said then there can then be formal discussions about the project, mitigation, and community benefits.

“Speaker Ron Mariano and Chair Aaron Michlewitz are actively working toward a resolution, with the hope of reaching an agreement later this fall,” Garcia stated. “Until then, conversations about mitigation and community benefits are premature. If the legislature approves the removal of the Designated Port Area designation, the Kraft Group can begin the process of gathering the necessary requirements needed prior to developing.”

That would then trigger a formal mitigation process, involving multiple agencies.

“I remain committed to ensuring Chelsea is included in all relevant aspects of the project, joining cities like Boston and Somerville, which are expected to experience spillover effects from the stadium,” stated Garcia.

Robinson said he spoke with Garcia over the weekend about the potential stadium project.

“I just want to make sure the stadium is on our radar so that we can get some of the benefits that some of the other communities are going to have the opportunity to get,” said Robinson. “That is the reason I had asked earlier about having a conference.”

District 8 Councilor Calvin Brown thanked Garcia for getting back to the council in a timely manner.

“It shows that she is aware of what our concerns are regarding this proposal,” said Brown. “This is something that we as council members have been looking at for some time and it seems like there is a lot of traction going on.”

Brown said that a professional soccer stadium will impact a number of streets in the city, including Beacham, Williams, and Spruce and the surrounding neighborhoods.

District 4 Councilor Tanairi Garcia said while there will be major traffic impacts from the project, there are also potential benefits, especially for the city’s young people.

“I would love for our children to be involved in such a beautiful and noble project,” she said, noting that there are many Hispanic and Latino children in Chelsea who love playing soccer who would love to have something like a professional soccer stadium in their backyard. “I’m excited for this project, I’m scared for the traffic, but I’m looking forward to having our children involved in it.”