State Election: Chelsea announces early voting dates, key election information

The City of Chelsea is pleased to share important information regarding early voting and key details for the upcoming November 5, 2024 State Election. Key Information For The November 5, 2024 State Election: Voter Registration Deadline:

In-Person: Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Clerk’s Office, 500 Broadway, Room 209.

Online: Saturday, October 26, 2024, by 11:59 p.m. Visit sec.state.ma.us/ovr/ By Mail: Applications must be postmarked by October 26.

In-Person Early Voting Schedule: Early in-person voting will take place in the City Clerk’s Office located on the second floor of Chelsea City Hall at 500 Broadway during the following days and times:

Saturday, October 19: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 21 – Friday, November 1: During regular business hours only: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vote by Mail Application Deadline: Tuesday, October 29, 2024 by 5 p.m. To vote by mail, community members can contact the Election Department at 617-466-4056, and the election team will mail a mail-in ballot application to the provided address.

All mail-in ballot applications must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29. Applications received after this date cannot be accepted. Vote in Person on Election Day: Registered voters can cast their ballots in person on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at their designated polling locations:

Williams School Auditorium Ward 1 Precinct 1 (District 6) Ward 1 Precinct 2 (District 6) Ward 1 Precinct 3 (District 5) Ward 1 Precinct 4 (District 5) Ward 2 Precinct 1 (District 8) Ward 2 Precinct 2 (District 8) Ward 2 Precinct 3 (District 7) Ward 2 Precinct 4 (District 7) Ward 3 Precinct 3 (District 4) Ward 3 Precinct 4 (District 4) St. Rose School Ward 3 Precinct 1 (District 2) Ward 3 Precinct 2 (District 3) Ward 4 Precinct 1 (District 3) Ward 4 Precinct 4 (District 2) Public Safety Building Ward 4 Precinct 2 (District 1) Ward 4 Precinct 3 (District 1)

To check your voter status or for additional information, please visit the City of Chelsea’s official website, www.chelseama.gov, or contact the Election Department directly at 617-466-4056.