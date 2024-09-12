First Responders Honored for Efforts in Fire

By Staff Report

During a special meeting Monday night, the Chelsea City Council presented resolutions to the fire department, the E-911 Communications Center, and Chelsea Emergency Management Supervisor Paul Koolloian for their response to the large fire at an 18-unit multi-family home at 185 Washington Ave. on August 14.

Courtesy photo of the Chelsea City Council presenting resolutions to the fire department,

the E-911 Communications Center, and Chelsea Emergency Management Supervisor Paul

Koolloian for their response to the large fire at a multi-family home at 185 Washington Ave.

on August 14.

Nearly 60 people were displaced as a result of the six-alarm fire, one of the largest residential fires the city has seen in years.

“Last month, a devastating fire impacted 20 Chelsea families at 185 Washington Avenue,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “This was the City’s largest fire in recent history. Thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of our first responders, the fire was brought under control within a few hours.”

After the fire, Maltez said the city was able to support these Chelsea residents by providing over two weeks of emergency housing in local hotels, various cash and gift card donations from community members and partner organizations, as well as case management support from our local nonprofits La Colaborativa and The Neighborhood Developers.

“With our supportive services, all families were pre-qualified for the state’s Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program which pays for all transition costs including first month’s rent, security deposit, and other costly burdens associated with moving at a moment’s notice,” Maltez said.