City Manager Provides Update on Emergency Resilience Plans

City Manager Fidel Maltez has placed an emphasis on communicating with residents since he took office in January. Earlier this week, Maltez recorded the latest in his series of public outreach videos to air on Chelsea Community TV. The text of his September video, which focuses on emergency resilience in Chelsea, is below:

Hello Residents of Chelsea. Welcome to Our Community. My name is Fidel Maltez and I am honored to be your City Manager.

Today, I want to take a moment to reflect on the strength and resilience of our community in the face of emergencies. Chelsea is a city that stands together, and this spirit is never more evident than when we face adversity.

Last month, a devastating fire impacted 20 Chelsea families at 185 Washington Avenue. This was the City’s largest fire in recent history. Thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of our first responders, the fire was brought under control within a few hours. The City was able to support these Chelsea residents by providing over two weeks of emergency housing in local hotels, various cash and gift card donations from community members and partner organizations, as well as case management support from our local nonprofits La Colaborativa and The Neighborhood Developers. With our supportive services, all families were pre-qualified for the state’s Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program which pays for

all transition costs including first month’s rent, security deposit, and other costly burdens associated with moving at a moment’s notice.

When an emergency strikes, it tests not only our infrastructure but also our collective resolve. I am incredibly proud of how our city staff, emergency responders, and each of you, our residents, rise to the occasion. From the first responders who work tirelessly to keep us safe, to the city workers who ensure our streets are cleared and services restored, to the neighbors who check on each other and lend a helping hand—we are all part of what makes Chelsea a community that cares.

We know the impacts of these events can be significant, particularly for our most vulnerable residents. Our city, and our nonprofit partners, are committed to providing comprehensive support before, during, and after any disaster. We have strengthened our emergency response plans, improved our communication systems, and expanded our outreach to ensure that everyone in Chelsea has the information and resources they need to stay safe.

For example, to improve emergency communication, the city invested in a new Computer Aided Dispatch system and are close to completing a full renovation of the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) – these projects allow our public safety teams to respond more efficiently during an incident in our community.

In addition to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the City Council has allocated the Office of Emergency Management a much needed budget to support residents in the immediate aftermath of an emergency for housing stability.

The City has also started the Chelsea Resiliency Fund with the support of the Boston Foundation, open to all residents who experience an emergency. Our administration plans to keep expanding this program by leveraging funding through private/public partnerships.

Our response to disasters is guided by a simple principle: no one in Chelsea should feel alone in a time of crisis. Whether it’s providing basic necessities or offering assistance with recovery

efforts, our city is here for our residents. We are also grateful to work with local organizations and state partners to ensure that we can deliver aid quickly and effectively to those who need it most.

Residents can maintain preparedness for emergencies by keeping all critical documents such as passports, licenses, health insurance, and social security cards in one place for safe keeping and easy retrieval. We also recommend that families who need additional support sign up for the City’s special needs registry by calling 311. This registry allows our emergency management teams to be better prepared when responding to a local emergency call.

Another critical resource that I want to highlight is renters insurance. Many of our residents are renters, and it’s important to understand how vital this coverage can be in protecting your belongings and providing peace of mind. Renters insurance can help you recover from the financial impact of a disaster by covering losses due to damage, theft, or other unforeseen events. It can also provide temporary housing if your home becomes uninhabitable.

In a city like Chelsea, where community and connection are paramount, having renters insurance is not just a personal safeguard—it’s a way to contribute to the resilience of our entire community. By ensuring that you and your family are protected, you help create a stronger, more prepared Chelsea.

But our efforts don’t stop at immediate response. We are also focused on building a more resilient Chelsea. This means investing in infrastructure – from our fire trucks to our water pipes, developing programs that help residents prepare for emergencies, and fostering a culture of readiness throughout our community.

In the coming months, we will host a series of community education workshops to share more about emergency preparedness plans, renters insurance, and other resources available to you here in Chelsea. I encourage all residents to participate.

Thank you for your continued strength and solidarity. Together, we will ensure that Chelsea remains a city where everyone is supported, no matter the challenges we face.

Rounding out our September community update, I am excited to celebrate the promotion of Tracy Nowicki formerly our Director of Elder Services to her new role as the Director of Health and Human Services for the City. A longtime public servant and incredible advocate for our residents, I know she will excel in this next chapter of service to our City.

Tracy’s promotion is possible due to the retirement of one of our most dedicated employees, Ned Keefe. Ned has served the City of Chelsea since 1993 when he joined the ranks of our Planning and Community Development Department, from there he went on to serve as the Deputy City Manager, Acting City Manager, and Health and Human Services Director. Ned has made so many amazing things possible for our community. From some of our most important development projects to our most valuable social services, Ned’s role in helping to make Chelsea a vibrant and welcoming city cannot be understated. We are incredibly grateful for his 31 years of service and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.

See you next time on Our Community. Thank you and May god bless the City of Chelsea.