Martin Named New Communications and Community Engagement Manager First Responders Honored for Efforts in Fire

Special to the Record

City Manager Fidel Maltez is pleased to announce the hiring of Lillian Martin as the new City of Chelsea Communications and Community Engagement Manager (CCEM), effective Sept. 4. Martin replaces the City’s previous CCEM, Lourdes Alvarez, who accepted a new position as Chelsea’s Manager of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy earlier this year.

Courtesy Photo

Lillian Martin

Martin previously served as the Communications and Outreach Manager for the City of Melrose, where she was influential in increasing Melrose’s digital engagement with residents and streamlining the City’s communications by launching a monthly newsletter and weekly digest, as well as developing internal communications infrastructure. In this role, Martin represented the Melrose Mayor’s Office on the City’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Task Force, and partnered with various community organizations and boards and commissions to organize the City’s LGBTQ+ Pride events, annual Juneteenth Flag Raising, health fair, Memorial Day parade, and other community events. Previously, Martin served as the public relations coordinator for Kel & Partners, a creative Boston-based public relations agency, and a public relations assistant for Salem State University. Martin holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Salem State University and is working towards a Master’s in Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Capella University. “We are pleased to welcome Lillian Martin to the City of Chelsea team,” said Maltez. “Throughout the interview process, it was clear that Martin possesses the knowledge, skills, and experience to strengthen the City’s communications and community engagement. Clear, timely, and thoughtful information sharing with employees, community members, and stakeholders in a user-friendly and accessible way is critical to the City’s success. This work directly supports our core tenets of responsiveness, transparency, and accountability. Martin is poised to lead the City well in this effort.” As Communications and Community Engagement Manager, Martin will work collaboratively with all departments to achieve the City’s goals of improving communication and increasing civic engagement among Chelsea residents. Martin will be responsible for expanding and streamlining the City’s outreach strategies innovating how the City of Chelsea reaches people who live, work, and play in the city.