State Primary set for Tuesday

By Adam Swift

Polls will be open in Chelsea from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. Sept. 3 for the state primary election.

With few contested elections on the ballot, a light turnout is expected throughout the state.

On the Democratic ballot, incumbents Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, as well as state Representative Judith Garcia and state Senator Sal DiDomenico are running unopposed.

There are two contested court clerk races. Allison Cartwright and Erin Murphy are running for clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court and John E. Powers III and Faustina Gabriel are running for clerk of superior court (civil business).

Also running unopposed are Terrence Kennedy for governor’s council, Maura Hennigan for clerk of superior court (criminal business), and Stephanie Everett for Register of Probate.

The Republican primary ballot has a three-way race to challenge Warren in the U.S. Senate between Robert Antonellis, Ian Cain, and John Deaton.

The voting locations for the primary are:

District 1 Voting

Locations:

Ward 4 Precinct 2

Public Safety Building

Sagamore Avenue & Cheever Street

Ward 4 Precinct 3

Public Safety Building

Sagamore Avenue & Cheever Street

District 2 Voting

Locations:

Ward 3 Precinct 1

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

Ward 4 Precinct 4

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

District 3 Voting

Locations:

Ward 3 Precinct 2

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

Ward 4 Precinct 1

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

District 4 Voting

Locations:

Ward 3 Precinct 3

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 3 Precinct 4

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 5 Voting

Locations:

Ward 1 Precinct 3

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 1 Precinct 4

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 6 Voting

Locations:

Ward 1 Precinct 1

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 1 Precinct 2

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 7 Voting

Locations:

Ward 2 Precinct 3

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 2 Precinct 4

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 8 Voting

Locations:Ward 2 Precinct 1 Williams School Auditorium Arlington Street Entrance Ward 2 Precinct 2 Williams School Auditorium Arlington Street Entrance