Believe! Chelsea begins the new school year

By Cary Shuman

Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta welcomed back students at the four elementary schools in the Mary C. Burke Complex for the first day of the 2024-25 academic year Wednesday morning.

Courtesy Photos

Chelsea Public Schools hosted a Back-to-School celebration, where parents and students

gathered to mingle with school staff and play games.

“We’re very excited about the new year,” said Abeyta. “This has already been an amazing start. We had a wonderful Convocation [Monday] and the theme was ‘Believe!’ We believe that our students can learn at high levels, and we believe that we’ll know our students by name, strength, and story.”

Students and parents look over some of the books for sale.

More than 6,250 students are beginning the school year at the 11 schools in the district.

Abeyta is in her sixth year as the leader of the Chelsea school system. The schools in the city have become a national model for urban education during Abeyta’s tenure, building on the outstanding foundation set by her predecessor, Dr. Mary Bourque.

Last year was a very successful one for the district. At Chelsea High School, members of the Class of 2024 earned acceptances at Ivy League college and other elite institutions. The athletic program saw increased enrollment under the leadership of Athletic Director Amanda Alpert.

New curriculum in place

“We’ve been rolling out a new curriculum for the past couple of years, and our teachers are familiar with the curriculum materials,” said Abeyta. “We’ve been busy hiring all summer, so we don’t have a lot of vacancies, which is really nice.”

Five new school principals

Dr. Abeyta said there are five new principals in the district. They are Adam Aronson (Chelsea Opportunity Academy), Nate Meyers (Wright Academy); Kimberly Crowley (Hooks Elementary School); Camilo Machado-Cleary (Sokolowski Elementary School); and Margo DiBiasio (John Silber Early Learning Center).

Supt. of Chelsea Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta’s Convocation remarks: Dear Esteemed Educators, Welcome back! I hope you had a restful summer! As the Superintendent of this district, I am privileged to work alongside a dedicated group of professionals who are the heartbeat of our schools. Each of you plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our students, and it is with this in mind that I want to speak to you today about our collective mission—believing in our students. Think about the students you teach. Each one carries a name, a unique set of strengths, and a story. Behind every name is a world of possibilities. Behind every strength lies a future opportunity. And behind every story is the heart of a student waiting to be understood, encouraged, celebrated and loved.

Our role as educators is much more than imparting knowledge. It’s about igniting potential, nurturing dreams, and instilling a sense of self-worth in every student who walks through our doors. The true magic of teaching lies in our unwavering belief in their potential. An example of this is Chelsea Opportunity Academy teacher, Max Benford.

You see Dana Acosta was a student who was under credited because she was chronically absent. She shares how if it rained a little she would just stay home because she did not want to get her hair wet and why bother going to school. But, her teacher, Max, would ask her why she was not coming to school. She provided a list of excuses. But, Max would say, “I’m going to call you” or “I’m going to get you an alarm clock.” Persistence paid off.

Dana started coming to school and Max would tell her that she is capable of more than what she believes.

While presenting and sharing her story at the Harvard Graduate School of Education this summer, Dana said, “What can I say about my teacher? I graduated because of him. This person really cares about me and makes me feel like I can accomplish my dreams.” Thank you, Max.

There are many Max’s out there in Chelsea Public Schools. Our classrooms are places where dreams are nurtured, and aspirations take flight. But this doesn’t happen in isolation. It happens because we, as educators, make a conscious effort to know our students by name, to understand their strengths, and to appreciate their individual stories. This personalized attention is not just an add-on; it is essential. It creates an environment where students feel valued, seen, and supported. As we move forward, I urge you to continue embracing this commitment. Get to know each student’s name, delve into their strengths, and listen to their stories. Your belief in them is a powerful tool that can transform lives and shape futures. You have the ability to change the trajectory of a student’s life and change future generations. Thank you for your unwavering dedication and passion. Together, let us continue to believe in our students. For in doing so, we are not just teaching—we are inspiring, empowering, and changing the world, one student at a time. Have a great year!