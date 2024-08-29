La Colaborativa Deploys First Containerized urban Farm in Chelsea

Special to the Record

La Colaborativa, a preeminent Latinx-led nonprofit organization focused on empowering Latinx residents and enhancing quality of life, is excited to announce the launch of the youth-centered Freight Farm Urban Agriculture Program. Beginning this community-centered project, La Colaborativa has deployed the first containerized urban farming unit in Chelsea and the greater region, which will be operated by youth enrolled in La Colaborativa’s workforce training programs.

La Colaborativa’s container farm.

“For decades, we have worked diligently to address health disparities and environmental injustice in Chelsea and the greater region,” said La Colaborativa Executive Director Gladys Vega. “With our new Freight Farm, we’re thrilled to embark on a transformative project that will empower youth, advance urban agriculture, and enhance the health of our community.”

This marks the beginning of a major food security and health equity project aimed at boosting access to healthy, culturally familiar produce, including hydroponically grown herbs, lettuces, greens, and other vegetables. “As climate change and gentrification intensify, residents across the community are grappling with rising prices and grave food insecurity,” said Alex Train, COO of La Colaborativa. “We’re excited to deploy this unique model to address social determinants of health, while setting out pathways for our youth to pursue careers that can transform their community.”

The ultimate aim of the project is to prevent chronic diseases through locally-grown, culturally familiar produce and healthy cooking techniques. and the environment while launching a new youth development program focused on training young adults for careers in the food security, culinary, and nutrition fields. In conjunction with Freight Farms, a pioneer in container farming technology, La Colaborativa is operating the first containerized urban farming unit in Chelsea. Harnessing the power of technology, the unit will cultivate up to 12,000 pounds of fresh produce for the community each year.

Grounded in the principles of health equity, La Colaborativa’s efforts aim to comprehensively address social determinants of health by increasing the volume, variety, and quality of fresh produce. Distributed through its large- scale food pantry and mobile market, El Verdulero, fresh vegetables from the freight farm will reduce the detrimental effects of food deserts, improve physical and mental health, and lessen household costs – a vital lifeline as rent, utility, and living costs sharply grow.

Through La Colaborativa’s Youth Development Program, a cohort of young adults interested in pursuing careers in climate resilience, food security, and environmental disciplines will gain hands-on experience operating the Freight Farm. Looking towards our shared future, this partnership introduces a multifaceted program aimed at empowering youth to cultivate skills and pursue career ambitions that reveal economic opportunity. In parallel, youth will be connected to educational and career pathways that can positively impact the community. Youth contributing to the freight farm will also be supported through robust mentorship and leadership development activities.

The project is informed by a lineage of environmental justice. Over 30 years ago, La Colaborativa established the Chelsea Green Space Committee. Since then, La Colaborativa has spearheaded air quality mitigation, health equity, open space, and food security initiatives that have dramatically improved the environment of Chelsea.

Building off of this foundation, this new initiative seeks to catalyze lasting economic opportunities for youth, with the ultimate goal of fostering generational community development through environmental justice.