Giuffrida named Chelsea’s Inaugural Director of Athletic Infrastructure and Sports Tourism

Special to the Record

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez recently announced the hiring of Charlie Giuffrida, the former Next Stop Revere director, as the inaugural Director of Athletic Infrastructure and Sports Tourism in Chelsea. Maltez said this position, strongly supported by the City Council, will grow sport offerings with a specific focus on youth development in Chelsea. Over the past sixteen years, Giuffrida has been instrumental in developing and managing hundreds of programs, camps, and events that serve residents and visitors of all ages for the City of Revere.

Courtesy Photo

Charlie Giuffrida.

Beginning as a Site Coordinator for Revere Public Schools’ after-school and summer programs. Giuffrida later advanced to Assistant Director of Revere Parks and Recreation and subsequently took on the role of Director for the city’s inaugural Travel and Tourism office, Next Stop Revere. Giuffrida has also been an active board member of the Revere Beach Partnership, a volunteer organization committed to preserving and enhancing America’s first public beach for everyone’s enjoyment. Since 2017, Giuffrida has been responsible for creating initiatives such as the Revere Beach Summer Volleyball Program, the Summer Music Series, and the New Year’s Eve Sculpture Stroll.

Additionally, Giuffrida has served on committees overseeing the International Sand Sculpting Festival, the Revere Beach 5K, and the Kite and Art Festival. Giuffrida’s contributions, along with his role in establishing the George V. Colella Community Center, highlight his commitment to community enrichment. Giuffrida holds a Master’s Degree in Athletic Administration and is a Certified Park and Recreation Professional through the National Recreation and Park Association, a credential that signifies the national standard for parks and recreation professionals.

Giuffrida’s expertise is further demonstrated through his speaking engagements at conferences and several published works in Parks and Recreation trade publications, focusing on youth development, programming, and equity. “We are thrilled to welcome Charles Giuffrida as our inaugural Director of Athletic Infrastructure and Sports Tourism,” said Maltez.

“Charles’s experience in Recreation, Tourism and Municipal Government makes him the ideal candidate for this position. Charles will work with our incredible team and will drive forward our vision for sports and tourism initiatives. “His local and regional knowledge will allow Charles to hit the ground running and bring about immediate results to address the needs of our residents.”

In this new role, Giuffrida will report directly to the City Manager and will work closely with school department leadership. He will work to enhance the community’s quality of life by building partnerships, introducing high-quality athletic programming, and continually seeking improvements for youth athletics in the city.