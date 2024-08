Special to the Record

Eileen Riestra, principal and creative director at Depict Brands, unveiled a beautifully designed mural during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held adjacently to Tanairi Garcia’s Aloe Natural and Acai Coffee Shop in Chelsea.

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez (right) joins mural artist Eileen Riestra (second from left), and mural assistants Eric Estrada, and Eyevan, for a photo in front of the “You Are Meant For Greatness” mural on display.

City Manager Fidel Maltez brought the official greetings of the city and thanked artist Eileen Riestra and business owner and City Councilor Tanairi Garcia for beautifying the area with the extraordinary exhibition of artwork.