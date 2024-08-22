Empty Spools Quilters donate trauma pillows to police department

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Police Department recently accepted a heartfelt donation of trauma pillows from the “Empty Spools Quilters” of the Chelsea Senior Center. These handmade pillows are designed to provide comfort and support to children who have witnessed or experienced traumatic events. Chief Keith E. Houghton expressed deep gratitude for the quilters’ generosity and dedication.

“These trauma pillows will play a crucial role in our efforts to support children in our community during their most vulnerable moments,” said Houghton. “The compassion and care the ‘Empty Spools Quilters’ have put into each pillow are truly inspiring.”

Courtesy Photos

Members of the Empty Spools Quilters from the Chelsea Senior Center donating trauma pillows to

the Chelsea Police Department.

The trauma pillows, uniquely crafted with soft fabrics and soothing designs, will be carried in patrol vehicles and available at the police station. Officers will distribute them to children in need, providing a tangible source of comfort and security during difficult times.

The “Empty Spools Quilters” is a group of dedicated volunteers from the Chelsea Senior Center who have created handmade items for various initiatives, including the Chelsea Soldiers Home, Boston Medical Center, Beth Israel Hospital, and other agencies.

Their latest trauma pillow project with the CPD reflects their commitment to positively impacting the lives of Chelsea residents. Houghton said the Chelsea Police Department is honored to collaborate with the Chelsea Senior Center and the “Empty Spools Quilters” in the meaningful initiative, adding that the partnership exemplifies the strong community spirit that Chelsea is known for.

The Empty Spools Quilters accept donations or quilting materials to help in their efforts to provide comfort to so many. For more information, contact the Chelsea Senior Center at (617) 466-4370.