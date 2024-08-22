The Rise of the New Roca

Full-scale renovation project will transform its national headquarters in Chelsea

Special to the Record

Roca, the internationally renowned agency led by founder and chief executive officer Molly Baldwin, is undergoing a $6.2 million renovation project at its main headquarters located at 101 Park Street.

Joseph Furnari, Director of

Roca Chelsea.

Joseph Furnari, site director of Roca’s Chelsea and Lynn men’s programs, led the Chelsea Record on a guided tour of the two-story, facility. The changes to the interior are awe-inspiring – from the familiar reception desk that will be moved from the bottom of the ramp to the front entrance area, to the halfcourt basketball court, to the new town center (gathering space), to the spacious corridors, to the two kitchenette areas, and the administrative office spaces on the second floor. Every inch of the two-story, 20,000-square foot building will be part of what Furnari calls “the total transformation” of the well-known home to ROCA. All areas of the building will be ADA-compliant.

“We’re excited about this project,” said Furnari. “We’ve been a mainstay in the Chelsea area for 36 years. We’re very proud to have our headquarters in the city. The investment we’re making into the building is for the future for the young people and to continue to stay and work with the City of Chelsea and the surrounding communities.”

A warm and welcoming space

Furnari said the new building will create a space that “will be safe, welcoming and inviting to our young people.”

“Our building is safe, and we want to make sure that our young people feel safe and comfortable here,” said Furnari. “There will be a new flow to the building. For example, what used to be the town center, our main gathering and function area, we’re going to transition into where the gymnasium was,” explained Furnari. “Everything will be accessible, cheerful, and welcoming.”

Furnari expects the renovation project to be completed by December at which time a grand opening ceremony will be held for the community.

During the renovation project, Roca is operating at three temporary sites in Chelsea on Second Street, Everett Avenue, and Arlington Street.

Praise for the construction team

On the day of the tour, the team from Consigli Construction was in full construction mode.

“I cannot say enough good things about Consigli Construction Company and the way they have worked with us, the way they came in so well-prepared and professionally to our pre-construction meeting, and the team that they have assembled to work here,” lauded Furnari. “I’m honored to work with them.”

“We also have a wonderful architectural out of Cambridge called ARC which is led by Victor Agran and his team, and they are pro bono,” Furnari added. “They’ve [ARC Architects] helped us with three other projects prior to this one, and they understand what Roca is all about, understand the services we provide to young people in need, and the programmatic work that’s going into the site. The site’s been totally revamped to identify areas for more programmatic space to hold training sessions in the extension of our CBT [Cognitive Behavioral Theory) team. The building is going to be more conducive to young people and to our staff in the training we have for our cities and towns.”

Remembering Prince William and Princess Catherine’s visit

What the people of Chelsea have become accustomed to is Roca doing everything in a grand and exceptional manner. Their programs have become successful national models in the field of intervention and prevention of urban violence. ROCA’s partnership with the Chelsea Police Department has been very effective since its founding in 1988.

That’s precisely why Molly Baldwin and Roca earned the international spotlight when William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited Chelsea on Dec. 1, 2022, to learn about the agency’s exceptional day-to-day work with people and its important mission.

“That whole experience was amazing,” recalled Furnari. “It was one of the most surreal opportunities that we’ve ever had in our lives. What you actually see with them is what you got. Prince William and Princess Kate are the most genuine people, the most heartfelt and most understanding people. They went out of their way that day and talked to everybody outside the building. There was no rush. Their team was phenomenal. To have this organization selected for a royal visit was an honor.”

Lauding founder and CEO Baldwin

Furnari credits Baldwin for the agency’s 36-year success story. “Molly Baldwin does a lot of work, and she drives our wonderful programs,” said Furnari. “She’s a great visionary. She’s a great mentor. She’s the best. You couldn’t ask for a better leader to work for. She teaches you every day. And the interesting thing is that she doesn’t stay stagnant, there’s always a different