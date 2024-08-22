Chelsea Schools Set to Open on Wednesday

By Adam Swift

Summer break is almost over for Chelsea students. The majority of students head back to school next Wednesday, August 28 for the first day of school. Wednesday, August 28 is the first day for students in grades one through 12. After going to school for two days, those students will get their first long weekend of the year with no school on Friday, August 30 or Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day. The first day of school for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students is Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The district’s new teachers have already gotten back into the swing of things, with new educator orientation running from August 19-22. The rest of the district’s teachers have professional development days on Monday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 27.

“I am truly excited about the year ahead,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta. “This year, we are dedicated to deepening our engagement by really getting to know each student—understanding them by name, recognizing their strengths, and learning their stories. By appreciating their individual backgrounds and goals, we will better customize our support to foster their growth and achievement.

“My hope is that this year is filled with meaningful connections and transformative learning experiences.” More information about the 2024-25 school year, including the full school calendar, family handbooks, and school lunch menus, can be found on the district website at chelseaschools.com/backtoschool.