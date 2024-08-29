Obituaries 08-29-2024

Carole Noreen Oles

August 31, 1939 – August 25, 2024

Today we celebrate the life of Carole Noreen Oles, a lifelong resident of Chelsea who passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, August 25th.

Carol was born, raised and schooled as a proud and fierce Chelsea girl. She is survived by her daughter, AnnMarie and several nieces and nephews, as well as multiple great nieces and great nephews.

Carole’s funeral services are private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carole’s memory may be made to Shiners Children’s Attn: Shriners Children’s, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394. Please visit www.shrinerschildrens.org to print a donation form to mail in with your donation.

We encourage family and friends to visit carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.

Licida Celinda Artica

June 28, 1966 – August 18, 2024

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend visiting hours for Licida Celinda Artica on Friday, August 30th from 4 to 7 p.m; in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea. At 58 years of age, Licida passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18th while visiting family in Indianapolis.

Born and raised in Juticalpa, Honduras, Licida was one of eight children of the late Emilio Munoz and Erlinda Hernandez Artica. Licida settled in Chelsea and has resided here for the last 30 years. She was the beloved spouse of Wilfredo Dubon and raised her family of four.

Licida was passionately devoted to home and family and grandchildren. A devout Christian lady, she was a longtime member of the Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Jesucristo La Unica Esperanza Church on Washington Avenue, Chelsea. In her lifetime Licida loved her grandchildren and listening to music.

She is lovingly survived by her beloved spouse of 40 years, Wilfredo Dubon; the devoted mother of Astry Dubon of Chelsea, Junior Dubon and Delmer Dubon, both of Indianapolis and Jimmy Dubon in Honduras; dear sister of Carmen Munoz, Julia Canelas, Hector Hernandez, Roberto Artica, Pasquale Canelas, Reina Artica, and Leonel Munoz and adoring grandmother of three: Amy, Kamila and Annaliyah Dubon. Licida will be placed to rest in her beloved homeland at the Cementerio Armis, Juticalpa Honduras. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFH.com.