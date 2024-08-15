DCR Moving Forward with Improvement Plan for Mary O’Malley Park Pier

By Adam Swift

Earlier this month, Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) Commissioner Brian Arrigo and DCR staff met with local officials, including Representative Judith Garcia, Senator Sal DiDominico, and Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, to review the current status

of the ongoing repairs to the historic wharf and fishing pier at Mary O’Malley State Park.

The wharf, dating back to the mid-19th century, has experienced significant degradation due to soil erosion from tidal action, leading to the collapse of the walkway. Recognizing that communities like Chelsea are often disproportionately burdened by environmental harm, DCR officials stated that they are prioritizing resilience in the design and engineering of the repairs. Initially, a short-term fix was planned. However, the officials added that DCR’s new strategy goes beyond temporary solutions to incorporate long-term resilience measures that address the impacts of sea level rise and climate change.

“We are in the process of engaging a coastal engineering consultant team to undertake a comprehensive survey, assessment, design, and permitting of the project,” stated Brenna Galvin of the DCR. “The focus will be on creating a durable and adaptive solution that enhances the wharf’s resilience against future environmental challenges. We anticipate having the consultant team on board in September.”

Given the complexity of the design, the project’s design and permitting phases may extend up to two years. In the coming weeks, DCR will be replacing the fence surrounding the wharf and installing a project sign.

Maltez said he is excited about both short- and long-term plans that are in the works for Mary O’Malley Park.

“We received an earmark for $75,000 from DCR to make short-term improvements to Mary O’Malley Park,” said Maltez, thanks to the work of DiDomenico and Garcia. “We are in conversations with DCR, the Friends of the Mary O’Malley Park, and our staff in order to maximize the bang for our buck for that $75,000. Our desire is to make improvements that really improve the functionality of the park, whether it is through new trash cans, whether it is through new benches, or through other short-term, tangible improvements that we can make to the park.”

Through the meetings with DCR, Maltez said the city has been asking DCR, which has ownership of the park, to take a comprehensive look at the pier because it is a structure that is in disrepair and is prone to flooding.

“DCR, in this FY25 budget, has allocated significant money for design to improve the pier, and they have allocated between four and five million dollars to complete the improvements,” said Maltez.

Maltez said the financial commitment shows that DCR wants to make sure it is providing a comprehensive repair to the pier that makes it more resilient to flooding.

“Mary O’Malley Park is a haven for all of our community, it provides a lot of green space, it has a tennis court, it has a kids playground area, and it has a lot of lawn area that people use,” said Maltez. “It is a gem in our community and really something that adds a lot of value.”