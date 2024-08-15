La Colaborativa receives $5 million grant to develop community health solutions

Special to the Record

La Colaborativa, the largest Latina-led nonprofit organization dedicated to the empowerment of Latinx and immigrant communities, has been awarded a $5 million grant by the Atrius Health Equity Foundation to develop and scale inclusive, youth-led community health solutions in Chelsea. “For decades, La Colaborativa has been relentlessly working to enhance the health and welfare of the Latinx and immigrant community,” said La Colaborativa President Gladys Vega.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Atrius Health Equity Foundation for this historic investment in our community” La Colaborativa Vice President Dinanyili Paulino said Chelsea continues to be the epicenter of health inequities. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Atrius Health Equity Foundation on this impactful endeavor,” Paulino said.

This award is part of the Youth as Health Care Change Agents grant program, a new initiative that, in collaboration with trusted community based organizations, is cultivating the next generation of healthcare leaders. Guided by the premise that all residents, regardless of income and immigration status, deserve the opportunity to prosper, La Colaborativa will establish a bilingual Community Health Worker Training Program for young adults, ages 18 to 24. “Each day, we’re inspired by the boundless optimism, ingenuity, and ambition of our youth in Chelsea,” said Alex Train, AICP, Chief Operating Officer of La Colaborativa. “This historic investment will unlock living wage career pathways for youth in positions that allow them to directly contribute to the vitality of their neighborhoods.” La Colaborativa’s unique program will catalyze the economic mobility of youth, while increasing healthcare access and life expectancy for Latinx and immigrant communities. “This is the largest health equity investment in the history of Chelsea,” stated Ana Sofia Amieva-Wang, Senior Director.

“As we work to combat deeply rooted health disparities, we look forward to partnering with Atrius Health Equity Foundation to spur economic opportunity for over 80 young adults in our community.” Through the program, La Colaborativa will work with selected young adults on targeted workforce training, career readiness activities, financial counseling, mental health services, and wraparound services, such as housing case management to promote family stability. During the state-certified community health worker training, La Colaborativa will provide participants with living wage stipends. As youth attain community health worker certifications, La Colaborativa will diligently assist students with the job search process, facilitating job placements in healthcare organizations across the region.

In Chelsea, like many Environmental Justice communities, health is irreversibly shaped by social and economic factors, such as access to safe, stable housing, air pollution, exposure to violence, and food security. During the program development process, La Colaborativa hosted focus groups with youth, young adults, and families to co-create an effective program that measurably improves the wellbeing of the entire community by thoughtfully addressing these key factors.

“The Atrius Health Equity Foundation heard directly from community leaders in 2023 that economic mobility, educational opportunity, and youth as a population of focus are important to close the life expectancy gap,” said Dr. Ann Hwang, President of the Atrius Health Equity Foundation. “These efforts recognize organizations for their deep roots in the communities served and collaborative approach, and drive forward our vision for youth as powerful agents of change.”

La Colaborativa is one of a limited number of grantees selected through a highly competitive and rigorous selection process shaped by community input. More information about the work underway at La Colaborativa can be accessed at www.la-colaborativa.org.