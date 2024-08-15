Commission Approves Increase in Liquor License Renewal Fees

By Adam Swift

The licensing commission voted to raise liquor license renewal fees for the first time in at least seven years. At last week’s meeting, the commission accepted the recommendation of the law and licensing department to raise the renewal fees. The yearly renewal fees for on-site and innholder all alcoholic beverage licenses is increasing from $4,500 to $5,000 annually, while the on-site wine and malt only on-site licenses will go from $1,800 to $2,000 for the yearly renewal.

The all-alcoholic package store renewal fees will go from $2,200 to $2,500, while the wine and malt package store renewal will increase from $1,800 to $2,000. The increases will go into effect for the 2025 renewals. Commission Chair Marnie MacAlpine noted that the law and licensing department took over oversight of the licensing commission in 2017, and that in that time, there has not been an increase in the renewal fees. “I think it is reasonable, especially when compared to other cities and towns, especially Boston,” said commission member Mike McAteer.

Assistant City Solicitor Peter Christopher said the licensing department sends out the renewal notices in the fall, so they would include the newly approved fees. “Typically, when you have liquor licenses, you need to submit all of your renewal paperwork by the end of November,” said MacAlpine.

“That is for your license renewal which takes place at the beginning of the year.” In other business, the licensing commission approved a new amusement and entertainment license for Tori Japan at 255 Vale St. It also approved an amendment to the existing license for Kushala Sip Coffee House at 140 Pearl St. allowing for live entertainment.