Chelsea Woman Struck and Killed by Street Sign

State and local police are continuing to investigate a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Second Street last Friday.

Jean Baptiste, 36, of Chelsea died of her injuries from the accident.

A little after 7 p.m. last Friday, police received a report of an accident on Second Street. The responding officers arrived and immediately rendered aid to Baptiste on the sidewalk in the vicinity of 240 Second St. according to Police Chief Keith Houghton.

The operator remained on the scene and is currently cooperating with investigators. It was later reported that Baptiste was trying to teach her friend to drive and was on the sidewalk when the car struck a street sign which then fell on Baptiste.

With the car in reverse it accelerated suddenly backward, jumped the curb, and hit a metal pole holding a ‘no parking’ sign, according to a State Police spokesperson.

The Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting CPD in the ongoing investigation.