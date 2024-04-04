People of Chelsea

Joe Resnek (AKA Joe Rez), Musician 2023

I go by the name of Joe Rez. Ever since I was 10, music’s always been the thing I’m passionate about, the thing I like to do in my free time. I always had bands growing up, always recorded music. Going into Chelsea High School, my only goal was to win the talent show every year. I went to Harvard Law School and did law for three years. I had hundreds of clients, and then I quit to pursue music. I like that feeling up on the stage. As I look back, I was a little misguided as I thought it was the public defender part that I liked the feeling of. But it was the performer part that I liked. I think that the defining feature of Chelsea is a different energy than I felt anywhere else. It’s an inclusive attitude. There’s no pretense from Chelsea. I’m blessed that I’m able to stay here and be with my people here. I don’t bemoan the changes, I’m happy to be here.