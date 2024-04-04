Vintage Vibes

By Tracy Nowicki Director of Elder Services

Acceptance

As we journey through life, our circles naturally shrink; our health may falter, our obligations shift, and our social circles often diminish. The evolving landscape around us can be deeply felt, especially among our elders, if only we take the time to truly see and hear them. ​This week, amidst budget preparations, I unexpectedly received a call I might have easily dismissed. Yet, something nudged me to pick up. On the other end was a gentle voice, seeking information about our programs. Andrew and I ended up delving into a heartfelt conversation that went on for 45 minutes. In that moment, I realized that my budget work could indeed wait.

​During this time, we exchanged our likes, dislikes, concerns, apprehensions, life experiences, philosophical viewpoints, and more. Andrew’s primary goal was to establish a sense of connection. He emphasized the significance of having a supportive “circle” to stay connected with. He has not been able to find one in years. He expressed his yearning for a community that could provide him with friendly conversation and friendships built on consistency. Andrew talked about his struggle to find a group he could resonate with, or one that would reciprocate his understanding, truly listen to him, and make him feel heard, seen and included. He expressed frustration over encountering excuses, as he often heard, from individuals who claimed they didn’t have time to engage or did not welcome him in conversation. While it’s true that not everyone possesses an inherently welcoming demeanor, Andrew’s sincerity and warmth stood out remarkably among many.​

​We witness this scenario too often. Just picture a world where everything around you seems to have diminished, leaving you feeling less significant. How would that weigh on your spirit? Sometimes, a mere half-hour of genuine conversation can make all the difference for someone who needs it. Occasionally, it simply requires setting aside our judgments and selfishness for a brief moment to lend a listening ear. It costs us nothing but could mean everything to someone else. While 45 minutes away from budget preparations may seem like a significant sacrifice, consider this: What if Andrew, in need of support, couldn’t find anyone else to confide in, and I happened to be the last person he reached out to? How would I feel about giving him that time then? Sometimes, the impact of our kindness goes far beyond what we can measure in minutes or dollars, particularly for those who have a limited amount of time remaining.

Feel free to contact us at [email protected] or 617-466-4377.