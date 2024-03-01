Construction To Begin on Forsyth Park Project Next Week

Special to the Record

Construction is slated to begin on Monday on a new pocket park in the Forsyth neighborhood.

The new park is at the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Sturgis Street, and will enhance the safety, functionality, and aesthetics of the existing community open space in the Powder Horn Hill area while beautifying the neighborhood as part of the ARPA-funded Strategies for the Open Space Community Investments. The city’s contractor for this project is JJ Phelan Construction.

Construction work will start on Monday, March 4, with possible mobilization of equipment beginning on Friday, March 1, according to city officials. Construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Bi-directional traffic around the construction site will be maintained at all times, and police details will be present during construction hours. Pedestrian detours are expected to happen around the construction site.

The first two weeks of the construction schedule will include setting up a perimeter construction fence, a demo of the sidewalk and staircase, and excavating for retaining wall footings

Community Preservation Act funds are being used to fund a portion of the project, which will include a seating area, bike rack, shade trees, and green infrastructure. The triangular parcel is located uphill from Carter Heights Apartments where Forsyth Street becomes Sturgis Street and extends to Lafayette Avenue.

In related construction news, construction has been completed regarding the historic staircase at Franklin Avenue and Spruce Street, connecting Franklin Avenue to Lafayette Avenue, and the lighting was connected to power last week. There are still a few outstanding pieces to finalize for the city to announce its full completion and remove the temporary fencing in the staircase area.