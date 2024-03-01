March Service Changes: MBTA Continues Repair Work To Improve Reliability Across the System

The MBTA announced service changes in March on the Green, Red, Orange, Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, Framingham/Worcester, Haverhill, and Newburyport/Rockport lines. The MBTA will continue working to maintain its infrastructure and improve reliability across the system for riders.

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at mbta.com/alerts. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts for up-to-date service information.

On the Green Line:

· As previously announced, Green Line service on the B branch between Copley and Babcock Street, on the C branch between Copley and Cleveland Circle, and on the D branch between Copley and Brookline Hills will be suspended all day from start to end of service for 18 days from February 20-March 8.

A page with dedicated information for riders is available at mbta.com/GreenLine.

B Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Copley stations.

§ Riders should note that shuttle bus service will not be available at Blandford Street station in both directions and should instead utilize shuttle bus service at the next nearest stop.

§ Outbound B branch riders will not be charged a fare at Babcock Street (outbound/westbound only).

§ There will be free fares at Copley Station with the fare gates open.

§ Riders can also utilize free Route 57 bus service for alternate travel between Kenmore and Packard’s Corner.

C Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Cleveland Circle and Copley stations.

§ Riders should note that shuttle bus service will not be available at Saint Mary’s Street, Kent Street, or Brandon Hall in both directions and should instead utilize shuttle bus service at the next nearest stop.

§ There will be free fares at Copley Station with the fare gates open.

D Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Brookline Hills and Copley stations.

§ Riders are encouraged to consider walking 5-10 minutes from Brookline Hills and Brookline Village to Riverway station on the E branch for Green Line train service.

§ Outbound D branch riders will not be charged a fare at Brookline Hills (outbound/westbound only).

§ There will be free fares at Copley Station with the fare gates open.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne stations during this Green Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Lansdowne.

As a result of this service change, riders traveling on Green Line trains between Government Center and Copley are encouraged to plan extra time and should anticipate longer waits.

§ Riders are strongly encouraged to utilize the Orange Line in the downtown area as a service alternative, especially during morning and evening peak travel periods as there will be fewer Green Line trains in the downtown core. The fare gates at Back Bay will be open to riders, allowing free fares for riders who choose to utilize the Orange Line during this service change.

Riders should also note that this service change overlaps with a planned weekend closure on the Red Line between Harvard and Broadway from February 24-25[CN1] and between Park Street and JFK/UMass on March 2-3. Additional details are available at mbta.com/RedLine.

As previously announced, this service change is in place as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program. To improve safety, reliability, and the customer experience, crews will perform track and tie replacement work; infrastructure upgrades; station amenity upgrades like new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing; and more.

On the Red Line:

· Red Line service will be suspended between Park Street and JFK/UMass stations all day from start to end of service during the weekend of March 2-3.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Park Street and JFK/UMass.

There will be free fares at Park Street and JFK/UMass stations with the fare gates open.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between JFK/UMass and South Station during this Red Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond JFK/UMass.

This service change is in place to allow crews to perform necessary inspections of Red Line tunnel infrastructure. Crews will also maximize the unencumbered access to the work area by performing power and signal work along the Red Line as well as station amenity upgrades like new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing.

· Accessible shuttle bus service will replace Red Line trains between Broadway and Ashmont Stations on the Ashmont Branch and between Broadway and North Quincy Stations on the Braintree Branch all day from start to end of service during the weekend of March 23-24.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Broadway and Ashmont / North Quincy.

There will be free fares at Broadway and North Quincy stations with the fare gates open. Riders boarding Mattapan Line trolleys at Ashmont also do not have to pay a fare.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass, and South Station during this Red Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Braintree.

This service change is in place to allow crews to perform necessary work as part of the Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project. Originally built in 1925 and last rehabilitated in 1975, the bridge will be replaced to protect its structural integrity and ensure reliable service. When complete, this project will result in safer, more reliable Red Line service. [CN2]

· Accessible shuttle bus service will replace Red Line trains between Broadway and JFK/UMass Stations on the Ashmont Branch and between Broadway and North Quincy Stations on the Braintree Branch all day from start to end of service during the weekend of March 30-31.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Broadway and JFK/UMass / North Quincy.

There will be free fares at Broadway, JFK/UMass, and North Quincy stations with the fare gates open.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass, and South Station during this Red Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Braintree.

This service change is in place to allow crews to perform necessary work as part of the Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project. Originally built in 1925 and last rehabilitated in 1975, the bridge will be replaced to protect its structural integrity and ensure reliable service. When complete, this project will result in safer, more reliable Red Line service.

On the Orange Line:

· Orange Line service will be suspended between Forest Hills and Ruggles stations all day from start to end of service during the weekend of March 9-10.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Forest Hills and Ruggles.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Forest Hills.

This service change is in place for crews to perform critical signal improvement work.

· As previously announced, Orange Line service will be suspended between Jackson Square and North Station all day from start to end of service for four days from March 18-21.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Jackson Square and Back Bay. From Back Bay, riders can travel less than a quarter mile (about a 5-minute walk) to Copley Station on the Green Line for continued service to the downtown area and North Station.

There will be free fares at Jackson Square and Back Bay stations with the fare gates open. There will also be free fares at Copley station inbound/eastbound on the Green Line with the fare gates.

The Commuter Rail will be fare-free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Forest Hills.

This service change is in place as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program. Crews will perform track and tie replacement work; infrastructure upgrades; station amenity upgrades like new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing; and more

On the Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush Commuter Rail lines:

The Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush Commuter Rail lines, which run adjacent to the Red Line, will also experience service changes due to work on the Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project. Accessible shuttle bus service will replace all trains between South Station and Braintree during the following times and dates:

Beginning at approximately 8:45 PM through the end of service on Friday, March 22, and continuing all day from start to end of service during the weekend of March 23-24.

Beginning at approximately 8:45 PM through the end of service on Friday, March 29, and continuing all day from start to end of service during the weekend of March 30-31.

Accessible express shuttle bus service will operate directly between South Station and Braintree Station.

Passengers should note that bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, and Braintree Stations.

Keolis Customer Service Agents, MBTA staff, and Transit Ambassadors will be on-site at impacted stations to support riders.

The diversion schedule will be available online at mbta.com/CommuterRail.

On the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line:

· Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between South Station and Framingham stations from start to end of service on March 2.

A dedicated diversion schedule will be in effect and available on mbta.com soon.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace service between South Station and Framingham.

Passengers are expected to purchase a regular subway fare and/or Commuter Rail interzone fare.

This service change allows crews to perform Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

On the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line:

· Accessible shuttle buses are replacing Haverhill Line trains between Ballardvale and North Station during the weekends of March 9-10, March 23-24, and March 30-31. This service change allows crews to perform Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

Shuttle buses will replace train service between Reading and Oak Grove where passengers can connect to Orange Line subway.

A shuttle bus will also provide service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn for connections to the Lowell Line and Haverhill Line.

The shuttle service between Reading and Oak Grove will stop in Wakefield, Greenwood, Melrose Highlands, Melrose Cedar Park, Wyoming Hill, and Oak Grove.

North Wilmington Station will not have shuttle bus service with passengers encouraged to utilize Lowell Commuter Rail Line service at Wilmington Station instead.

Train service for passengers between Ballardvale and Haverhill will be re-routed along the Lowell Line after Ballardvale, making one additional stop at Anderson/Woburn and then running express to North Station. Riders desiring service to or from Reading and Oak Grove should disembark at Anderson/Woburn and board the shuttle bus service.

A dedicated diversion schedule will be in effect and is available on mbta.com.

On the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line:

· The entire Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line on both branches will be suspended between North Station and Newburyport and North Station and Rockport from start to end of service during the weekend of March 23-24. Service between North Station and Swampscott will also be suspended on the weekends of March 9-10 and March 30-31.

A dedicated diversion schedule will be in effect and available on mbta.com soon.

This service change allows for station improvement work at Beverly Depot station and for crews to perform Positive Train Control (PTC) / Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. PTC/ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

The MBTA previously announced service changes in February. More information is available here.

The MBTA understands how these service changes affect riders’ daily travels during this period, but we are committed to improving your travels long term with more reliable, timely, and safe service. We thank riders for their patience as we deliver this important work and for continuing to ride our system.

For more information, visit mbta.com or connect with the T on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.