Voters To Go To Polls On Tuesday

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 for the presidential primary.

Early voting for the primaries in the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian parties began last Saturday, and will continue at Revere City Hall this Thursday. Voting will be open in the City Clerk’s office Chambers on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

On the Democratic ballot, President Joe Biden is expected to cruise to victory, although Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson remain on the ballot in Massachusetts.

Brian Corr is running unopposed for State Committee Man on the Democratic ballot, while there is a three-way race for State Committee Woman between Danielle Susan Allen, Henrietta Jane Davis, and Olivia Anne Walsh.

The Republican presidential ballot has more candidates challenging former President Donald Trump, but only former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has been actively campaigning. Also on the ballot are Chris Christie, Ryan Binkley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, and Ron DeSantis.

City Councilor Todd Taylor is running for reelection as State Committee Man against John David Olds. Regina Taylor is running unopposed for reelection as Republican State Committee Woman.

On the Libertarian ballot, Jacob Hornberger, Michael Rectenwald, Chase Oliver, Michael Ter Maat, and Lars Mapstead are candidates for president.

Polling locations for Tuesday’s presidential primary are:

District 1 Voting Locations:

Ward 4 Precinct 2

Public Safety Building

Sagamore Avenue & Cheever Street

Ward 4 Precinct 3

Public Safety Building

Sagamore Avenue & Cheever Street

District 2 Voting Locations:

Ward 3 Precinct 1

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

Ward 4 Precinct 4

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

District 3 Voting Locations:

Ward 3 Precinct 2

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

Ward 4 Precinct 1

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

District 4 Voting Locations:

Ward 3 Precinct 3

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 3 Precinct 4

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 5 Voting Locations:

Ward 1 Precinct 3

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 1 Precinct 4

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 6 Voting Locations:

Ward 1 Precinct 1

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 1 Precinct 2

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 7 Voting Locations:

Ward 2 Precinct 3

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 2 Precinct 4

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 8 Voting Locations:

Ward 2 Precinct 1

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 2 Precinct 2

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance