Tickets on sale for CHS boys’ game in TD Garden Jan. 14

The Chelsea High boys basketball team will be competing in the annual Andrew James Lawson Invitational tournament on Sunday, January 14, in the TD Boston Garden. The Red Devils will be meeting Cambridge Rindge and Latin for a 4:00 tip-off. The annual event features boys and girls high school teams starting in the morning and continuing through the evening.

The Red Devils need to sell 400 tickets which are available at $25.00 each. Tickets may be purchased with the promotional code CHELSEAB on the tournament website.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Andrew James Lawson not-for-profit organization established in Andrew’s memory by his family to advance and improve the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by funding, developing, and promoting programs, projects, or individual scholarships that encourage and support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and help foster inclusion in their community.