City seeking new Housing and Community Development Director

Alex Train, who helped oversee a host of economic development, housing, and other initiatives as the city’s Director of Housing and Community Development, left his position for a new job at the end of 2023.

“Over a nine year tenure, I was humbled to serve in four different roles with the Department, growing it from seven to 19 urban planners, housing specialists, and administrative professionals, while securing over $140 million in outside funding to diligently address the evolving needs of the community,” said Train. “I’m remarkably proud of our team’s accomplishments, rooted in an unrelenting commitment to serving the community with empathy, professionalism, and dedication. Moreover, I’m immensely grateful to former City Manager Ambrosino and the Chelsea City Council for the opportunity to serve the community, as well as our community based partners at La Colaborativa, the Neighborhood Developers, GreenRoots, CAPIC, Chelsea Black Community, ROCA, Community Connections, and many others for their unparalleled partnership.”

Under Train’s leadership, the Housing and Community Development department not only expanded, but tackled a number of issues above and beyond the typical tasks of a community development department, from helping secure services for migrant families housed in the city to working with local non-profits on food security programs and other issues to assist the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The Housing and Community Development Department has also sought to expand Chelsea’s limited green space through programs along Mill and Chelsea creeks, including the construction of a new park on Clinton Street.

During his time in the department, Train also worked with other city departments and organizations to address the affordable housing crisis in the region.

“Alex was an exceptional leader during my tenure as City Manager and instrumental in helping the city successfully navigate through the Covid pandemic,” said former City Manager Thomas Ambrosino.

The city is now seeking someone to replace Train as the Director of Housing and Community Development.

The salary range for the position is listed as between $103,000 and $128,000. The preferred education and experience for the position is a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, planning or a related field and four to six years, or more, demonstrated experience in housing and development, urban planning, housing and/or public policy; or a Bachelor’s Degree with six to eight years, or more, professional experience in related work with demonstrated experience in related program oversight.