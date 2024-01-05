Chelsea receives state Housing Choice funds

Chelsea recently received $100,000 through the state’s Housing Choice program.

The state funds will be used to advance Phase 2 of the West Chelsea Economic Development Plan.

“The City is seeking to thoughtfully plan new climate resilient development opportunities in the district surrounding Everett Avenue and Second Street that produce affordable housing, create public green space, and increase economic opportunities for residents,” said Alex Train, the city’s former Director of Housing and Community Development. “This comes on the heels of Phase 1, a real estate market analysis to understand emerging real estate trends and assess possible opportunities to grow jobs and the district’s economic base.”

Dovetailing into this new effort, Phase 2, informed by extensive community engagement, will assess redevelopment options for priority sites, with the goal of highlighting viable redevelopment opportunities that are aligned with community goals, such as job creation, displacement prevention, infrastructure improvements, and enhancing climate resilience by adding public open space in the district, Train added.

“In tandem, economic development resources, planning incentives, and zoning changes will be evaluated to identify the tools necessary to bring the plan to fruition,” Train said. “Throughout the project, the Department will collaborate closely with the Chamber of Commerce, community based organizations, local businesses, and property owners within the district. Additionally, the project will be coordinated with planned and ongoing transportation, climate resilience, utility infrastructure, and housing efforts, such as the MBTA Communities Zoning.”

Last month, Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Ed Augustus announced 34 Housing Choice Grant Program awards in 31 communities totaling $4,730,000, and celebrated the 10 communities receiving a first-time Housing Choice Designation in 2023.

“Housing production and preservation is a top priority for our administration,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We need to meet this moment by increasing housing production and lowering costs so people can continue to live, work and build a future in Massachusetts. We’re proud of the work that these 31 communities are doing to help us meet our housing goals, and we’re grateful to the Legislature for making these funds available.”

Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll said the Housing Choice Grant Program is a critical resource for municipalities who want to increase housing production to lower costs for residents.

“This funding will support projects that make our communities more affordable and livable and will make our state stronger as a whole,” she said.

Augustus said the administration’s Affordable Homes Act proposes an additional $30 million of funding for the HousingWorks, Housing Choice Grant Program, ensuring that the state can continue to reward the cities and towns that go above and beyond to meet the housing needs of their residents.