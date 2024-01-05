Maltez sworn in as new city manager

Fidel Maltez was sworn in as Chelsea’s new City Manager on Tuesday night.

There was an added sense of ceremony to this year’s inaugural at City Hall, as Maltez joined the the City Council and School Committee to celebrate the new leadership.

A host of friends, family, and past and present elected officials and leaders were in attendance, including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and former City Managers Tom Ambrosino and Jay Ash, as Maltez made his inaugural remarks.

“Today, we inaugurate a new City Council, a new School Committee, and a new City Manager,” said Maltez. “These leaders collectively represent the promise of our future and a celebration of what makes Chelsea such a special place. The weight and significance of this day is not lost on me.

“It is with immense pride, gratitude, and a deep sense of responsibility that I stand before you as your new city manager.”

Maltez said he was humbled and honored to be the first Latino city manager in the city of Chelsea.

“I want to thank the City Council for putting its trust in me to serve our city and our residents,” he said. “I want to acknowledge the leaders who came before us, those who paved the way and played an essential role in bringing us to where we stand today.”

Maltez said he comes from humble beginnings, and that his story is similar to the story of many of Chelsea’s residents.

“I was born in Managua, Nicaragua,” he said. “When I was seven, my mother, who is with us here today, migrated to Miami, where she cleaned offices to provide for my two siblings and I. As a single mom, I saw how she struggled; she worked hard, yet she never gave up.”

Maltez said he was where he is today because of his mother’s sacrifices.

“As I reflect on tonight, I am overwhelmed with hope, hope as a force that inspires us to strive for a better tomorrow,” Maltez said. “Together, we will work to build a Chelsea where children’s dreams take flight, where businesses flourish, where neighborhoods thrive, and where diversity is celebrated as our greatest strength. Our purpose – to build a Chelsea that is inclusive, thriving, and resilient.

“As we embark on this journey together, I want to reassure you of my commitment to the city of Chelsea and to our people,” he continued. “I will work tirelessly to ensure that voices are heard and their concerns are addressed. We will be transparent in our actions and accountable for our actions.”