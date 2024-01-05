Obituaries 1-4-2024

Mary E. “Mania” Sadowski

September 16, 1930 – December 26, 2023

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend visiting hours for Mary Sadowski in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, today, Thursday, January 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. a.m. Immediately followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Mary passed on Tuesday, December 26, at the Elmhurst Healthcare Center in Melrose.

Born and raised in Chelsea, Mania was one of seven children of the late Stephen and Pearl (Jankowski) Osiecki.

Mary was a resident of Chelsea for most of her life where she attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School and Chelsea High School.

She was married to William Sadowski and together raised a son and was passionately devoted to home and family. Mary lived in the Prattville neighborhood of Chelsea and resided in Revere for the past 20 years.

She worked for the Chelsea School Dept. Cafeterias.the school lunchroom and after many years, she retired at age 82.

She was a past member of the Polish Falcons in Chelsea and a lifelong parishioner of the former St. Stanislaus Church.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, William Sadowski and her sisters: Valerie Kwiatkowski, Helen Mullett and Agnes McLain; her brothers: Emil Osieck, and Walter

She is lovingly survived by her son William Sadowski of Revere, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFH.com.

Raymond J. Deleidi

Retired USPS Letter Carrier who donated many years as a coach for Chelsea Youth Baseball and Pop Warner

Raymond John Deleidi entered into eternal rest Saturday morning, December 30 at his home. He was 70 years of age.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the son of the late James A. and Alice F. (Neri) Deleidi, Ray attended Chelsea public schools and graduated from Chelsea High School, Class of 1971. He went on to receive his Associate Degree from The Vesper George School of Art in Boston in 1973.

Ray was a retired letter carrier at the United States Postal Service. He donated many years of his life coaching Chelsea Youth Baseball and Pop Warner. He will be forever cherished by all of his family and friends who loved him.

The beloved husband of Phyllis (Murphy) Deleidi of Saugus, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage, he was the devoted father of Adam Deleidi and his wife, Mercy of Wakefield and, James A. Deleidi and his wife, Erin of Saugus; dear brother of Arthur A. Deleidi and his wife, Midlred of Chelsea and the late Deanna Deleidi and Richard J. Deleidi; loving grandfather of Dina Deleidi and Lukas Deleidi of Wakefield, Taylor Deleidi and Sydney Deleidi of Saugus. He is also survived by many loving cousins.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea today, Thursday, January 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the Funeral Home on Friday, January 5 at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

For those who wish, donations can be made to The Beth Israel Transplant Center Lowry Building, 7th Floor, 110 Francis St., Boston, MA 02215.

We encourage family and friends to visit carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.

Richard A. Voke

Former State Representative

Richard A. Voke, 76, of Ft. Lauderdale and Wolfeboro, formerly of Chelsea, passed away on December 31, surrounded by family.

He was the loving son of the late Alfred R. and late Marion (Ahearn) Voke. He is survived by his sisters Kathleen Manning (Thomas) of Mystic, CT, Patricia Blanaru of Peabody, Debra O’Sullivan (Mark) of Norfolk and Bettejean Voke of Revere. Cherished uncle of Kristy Manning (Francilis Domond), Laurin Derrick (Brad), Jennifer Lajoie (Seth), Amy Blanaru, Bridget Somogie (Nathan), and Kevin and Brian O’Sullivan. Devoted great uncle of Cecelia and Vivienne Domond, Griffin, Austin and Cameran Derrick and Paul and Patrick Somogie. He was the godfather and mentor to many.

Richard’s family history of service was his inspiration. He was the grandson of Chelsea fire chief Charles Voke, the son of former Chelsea State Representative (1957-1963) Alfred R. Voke, who served concurrently as Chelsea Mayor (1960-1963), and grand nephew of former Chelsea Mayor and Massachusetts Superior Court Justice Edward J. Voke.

Growing up with this background, it was only natural for Richard to dedicate his education and life to public service and justice. He attended Chelsea High School, where he was Captain of the Debating Society. After graduating in 1966, he earned his undergraduate degree at Suffolk University and his law degree at Suffolk University Law School, where he was President of the student body.

While still a student at Suffolk, he first entered politics by running, albeit unsuccessfully, for alderman in Chelsea various times. His long and accomplished political career officially began when he was elected State Representative in 1976. The Chelsea and Charlestown communities went on to elect him 10 times to represent them in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. His constituency embraced him as an empathetic, warm, ethical, yet fearless and powerful leader motivated to steer them through some enormously challenging and consequential times. For example, he was instrumental in guiding Chelsea out of its very difficult time of receivership in the early 1990s. Throughout his terms as a public servant, he got things done, provided aide for the working poor and impoverished in his district and would often reach into his own pocket to help people in need.

One of Richard’s signature programs was Healthy Start. This program provided prenatal care for low-income pregnant women not eligible for Medicaid. There was a high rate of infant mortality among this population and the Healthy Start program helped to significantly reduce it.

A responsible fiscal leader, Richard led efforts to put the state’s unfunded pension liability on a funding schedule. He also led the efforts to provide the first state-supported funding for AIDs research and prevention.

He was most proud of his advocacy on behalf of veterans and children. His efforts to support veterans helped save the Chelsea Soldiers Home from closing in the 80s when developers wanted to build condos on the property. His commitment to children’s causes never wavered. He worked tirelessly to support the Boys and Girls Club of Chelsea and enlisted his large network of friends and colleagues to raise money to support and expand the Club’s programs. He remained on their Board of Directors until his death.

During his two decades in the House, Richard (affectionately called Richie by his peers), served as Vice-Chair and Chair of highly visible, important committees, including Government Regulations, Steering and Policy, Judiciary, Insurance, Criminal Justice, and Health Care. He was equally revered by his colleagues as he was by his constituents. He was named House Ways and Means Chairman at age 37 in 1985 and appointed House Majority Leader in 1991.

Over the years, Richard worked as a respected and prominent lawyer in the private law practice he maintained throughout his terms in office. When he decided not to run for re-election, Richard, a self-proclaimed workaholic, made the leap into becoming a hotelier, where he was able to combine his love of travel and hard work. He owned and operated multiple hotels in his beloved Ireland, where he immersed himself in the Irish culture that he loved so much.

Family and friends of Richard knew him as generous, thoughtful, kind, and loyal. He had many friends and enjoyed spending time with them. Most importantly, Richard’s greatest love and source of pride was his large family. He was a devoted and loving son, brother and uncle. His most perfect day was being with his sisters and their children and they adored being with him.

Richard touched many lives and will be missed forever by his friends and family. He will be remembered as a proud native of Chelsea and a crusader to improve the lives of the residents of his beloved hometown. His incredible compassion guided him to help people in need everywhere. His legacy will forever be felt by everyone who benefits from his years of hard work as a public servant. His contributions are etched in history and his legacy is sure to inspire future generations to embrace the values of service and community involvement that defined his remarkable life.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Richard’s visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Saturday, January 6th from 8:30 – 12:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., CHELSEA at 12:30 P.M. Interment is PRIVATE.

In lieu of flowers donations in Richard’s memory may be made to

Gerald & Darlene Jordan Boys & Girls Club, 30 Willow St., Chelsea, MA 02150 and/or Charlestown Boys & Girls Club of Boston at www.bgcb.org

We encourage family and friends to visit carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.

Stephen S. Strychalski

June 28, 1943 – December 27, 2023

Relatives and friends attended a time of visitation and funeral for Stephen S. Strychalski in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, on Tuesday, January 2, which was immediately followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Services concluded with Stephen being placed to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Stephen passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, Dec 27th. He was 80 years of age. Born and raised in Chelsea, he was the beloved son of the late Stephen and Alice (Yablonski) Strychalski. A resident of Chelsea for most of his life where he attended local schools and later attended college. He worked as a painter for the M.D.C. He settled in Medford and Newburyport and was residing in Amesbury for the past 10 years. He is survived by his beloved friend and former wife, Constance Caras of Amesbury. He was the dear cousin of Donald Strychalski and his wife Shirley of Saugus, the late Loraine Hanegan and Carolyn Doucette survived her husband Mark Doucette of Revere.

For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFH.com.

Isaiah Acevedo

January 15, 2007 – December 27, 2023

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend visiting hours for Isaiah Acevedo in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Friday, January 5th from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 6th at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea.

Those who will be attending the Funeral Mass are asked to meet at the Church on Saturday.

Services will conclude with Isaiah being placed to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Isaiah died tragically on Wednesday, December 27th at the North Shore Medical Center in Salem. He was 16 years of age.

He was the beloved son of Jasmine and Michael Acevedo. Born in Boston, he grew up in Chelsea where he attended grade school, his family moved to Lynn 5 years ago where he was enrolled in Lynn Classical High School and was currently attending the 11th grade.

Last summer Isaiah participated in a jobs program and worked alongside his father, grandfather, godfather, and other family members at Seacrest Foods International in Lynn, where he showed great enthusiasm and a promising healthy work ethic.

In his all-too-brief lifetime, he loved his life at home with family and loved all styles of music for all occasions.

He is survived by his beloved parents, Jasmine and Michael Acevedo, He was the dearest brother of Sariah Acevedo, Aaliyah Acevedo, Destini Acevedo and Bianca Acevedo; cherished grandson of Tony and Ampy Acevedo and Wanda Colon. Isaiah is also lovingly survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, many extended family members and friends.

For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFH.com.