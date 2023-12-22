City Council Honors Outgoing Members

It was a bittersweet meeting for the City Council on Monday night, as four departing members were honored for their time in office.

Damali Vidot, Judith Garcia, and Enio Lopez all first came to office in a historic 2015 election that saw a wave of Latino and female candidates. Councilor-at-Large Brian Hatleberg, who had served as a councilor in the past, was appointed to an empty seat earlier this year when former Council President Roy Avellaneda resigned.

All four councilors did not run for reelection, although Garcia will continue to serve on Beacon Hill as the state representative for Chelsea.

“I think that being a leader is knowing when to hang up the gloves and pass the torch,” said Vidot.

Vidot’s initial run in 2015 was a product of her community activism and desire to see greater representation and diversity on the city council. When she first decided to run, she said she did not realize at first that other candidates such as Lopez, Garcia, and former councilors Luis Tejada and Yamir Rodriguez would also be on the ballot.

“We made history when we came in in 2016; finally, we had representation,” said Vidot. “When I say representation, I don’t just mean ethnicity or culture, but diversity in thought and diversity in ability.”

Vidot said she can look back at her eight years on the council, including back-to-back terms as Council President, and know that she built relationships with every person with whom she served.

“People like me don’t typically make it to spaces like this,” said Vidot, adding that she wanted to make sure she could help create a world where her daughter and all young people can thrive.

Lopez said he began his journey eight years ago when he became the first Guatemalan-born city councilor.

“It has been an honor to serve Chelsea, and it has brought me great joy,” said Lopez, who thanked his wife, family, and friends for all of their support. “I especially want to thank the voters who elected me and gave me the opportunity and the trust they gave me over these years. To my colleagues, it has been a pleasure working with you.

“We haven’t always agreed, but our main focus has been always to make Chelsea a better place.”

Hatleberg thanked the people of the city and the council for supporting him during his time in office.

“I appreciate you trusting me with the role, and I hope I served as you would like,” he said.

Garcia noted that every councilor has taught her something and helped to make her a better leader.

“It’s been eight years and it’s very difficult to reflect and highlight the accomplishments throughout these eight years, but I can say if there is anything that this city has taught me, it is that we are more powerful when we work together in partnership,” said Garcia.

Each outgoing councilor was presented with a plaque in acknowledgment of their service to the city.