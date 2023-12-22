CBC has a New Home on Washington Ave.

After more than a decade, Chelsea Black Community finally has a home to call its own.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, city officials, residents, and CBC members gathered to cut the ribbon for the nonprofit’s new offices at 56 Washington Ave.

“I do appreciate you all for being here,” said CBC President Joan Cromwell. “It has been a long time … We’re not quite on Broadway, but Washington Ave. is pretty close.”

Rev. Dr. George Walters of People’s Chelsea A.M.E. Church gives the blessing before the ribbon is cut.

Cromwell said the opening of the new home is a historic event both for the CBC and the community.

“We are going to have a sign here, open for business, with its own flair, integrity, and pride,” said Cromwell. “We show up, we help out, we speak up, and we continue to be our sisters and brothers keepers, advocating for fairness … and providing a sense of belonging for all of us.”

Cromwell thanked a host of city and local officials, and pointed out the commitment of City Councilors Leo Robinson and Calvin Brown.

City Solicitor Cheryl Watson Fisher spoke about the origins of CBC, and also read a statement from incoming City Manager Fidel Maltez prior to the ribbon cutting.

Fisher spoke of how the CBC and its founding members would meet at the library to hash out its goals and focus, and worked for a decade to finally have its own space.

In the message from Maltez, the new city manager stated that he was excited to see the new space for the CBC and would work to keep up the strong commitment from the city to the organization.

Also speaking during the ceremony were state Senator Sal DiDomenico, Assistant District Attorney Amelia D. Singh on behalf of Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Pastor Dr. George Walters Sleyon, CBC Vice President Dakeya Christmas, and Dayana Donisca on behalf of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.