Appreciation: CHS Football Star Reggie Wilkerson Passes Away at the Age of 52

Reginal “Reggie” Wilkerson, an All-Scholastic quarterback who led Chelsea High School to one of its greatest seasons, died Monday, Dec. 18 after a courageous, three-year battle against cancer. He was 52 years old.

While Reggie was recognized for his athletic excellence in football and basketball with induction into the Chelsea High School Hall of Fame, it was his magnetic personality, his charming demeanor, and his reaching out to youths to guide them on a positive path in life that made him a Hall of Fame-caliber person as well.

Jennifer Hassell, the wife of John Hassell, who was Reggie’s teammate at CHS, said of his bigger-than-life aura, “Reggie was a force, and everybody that he came in contact with, he made a huge, long-lasting impression on them. He will definitely be missed.”

A display of talent and at a young age

Chelsea Youth Basketball League Bucks coach Bruce Harrison was the first to discover Reggie Wilkerson’s athletic talent.

“I first met Reggie when he was eight years old. I remember his uncle’s car was a Buick, a I told Reggie if you take the ‘i’ out of a Buick, it becomes a Buck,” recalled Brucie, who was assisted on the Bucks’ bench by coaches Leo Robinson and Ray Bell. “I said, Reggie, if you sign up for Youth Basketball, I’ll try to pick you. I was able to pick Reggie and he excelled on my team for five years.”

In his final season, Reggie emerged as the league’s best defensive player, sharing the Bucks’ backcourt with the incomparable guard, Leo Chafin.

CYBL fans had been hoping for a Bucks-Sixers final and a much-anticipated individual matchup of Reggie Wilkerson versus Bobby Mullaney, the Sixers’ league MVP guard, in the championship game. But the Sixers were upset by the Lakers in the semifinals, and Reggie and Company cruised past the Lakers to claim the championship.

“His teammates loved him,” recalled Brucie. “Reggie made basketball fun for everybody on the team. He had a great smile. He was happy all the time. He had a wonderful attitude. It was an honor to coach him. I was so proud when he became the quarterback at Chelsea High and was selected an All-Scholastic.”

Brucie said the Wilkerson and Robinson families were so supportive and inspired Reggie throughout his childhood.

“I knew his whole family,” said Brucie.

“I went to school with Margaret Robinson. I knew the grandparents. I knew Reggie’s mother. I knew his sister. They’re such great Chelsea people. Reggie was an awesome kid. It’s a sad day. There are a lot of tears for Reggie.”

Former Chelsea High athletic director Frank DePatto said, “Reggie Wilkerson was so deserving of his many awards. He was the Commonwealth Conference MVP and an All-Scholastic. He was not only a great student-athlete, but he was a gentleman.”

Representing a Proud Chelsea Family

Gwen Robinson Greene, Reggie’s aunt, was among the many family members, including Reggie’s proud sister, Trina, and equally proud mom, Irena Wilkerson, who lovingly supported Reggie in his athletic endeavors and in his life.

“His athletic abilities were amazing, but I think the thing that people probably didn’t realize was his leadership capabilities at that time,” said Gwen.

Gwen said it became apparent early on that her nephew’s “smile and engaging personality” were positive qualities that drew people into Reggie’s sphere. “Everybody wanted to be his friend,” she said. “He was a celebration in himself. When you met him, you just felt like this is going to be a good day. His smile drew you in and it may you want to be a part of whatever he was laughing about. And if you needed help, all you had to do is let Reggie know.”

Gwen recalled how her nephew wanted to give back to Chelsea, so he became a Pop Warner football coach.

“Reggie understood that you can turn kids left, or you could turn them in the right direction,” said Gwen. “He drew kids to the program. A major plus was that parents could entrust their kids to him and have the confidence that their kids were going to be alright. Reggie was going to make sure that they got their shot and got to play. And he was going get his players to understand what it meant to play as a team.

“Everyone gave Reggie the accolades, but he made sure his teammates understood that he could not have been as good as he was, without the support of great teammates like John and Andre Hassell, John Saunders, Gilberto Castro, John Ruiz, Robert Yee, Roy Valentin, Chris Cardarelli, and so many others,” said Gwen. “And as Reggie matured, he talked to younger people about how important it was how you lived your life.”

Reggie loved his family and friends and was always striving to help others. When his beautiful mother, Irena, passed away in 2014, Reggie and his sister, Trina, began organizing the Wilkerson and Robinson Family Benefit, a fundraiser to benefit cancer research. The family’s annual get-togethers packed the Merritt Club as they celebrated the life of Irena Wilkerson while raising thousands of dollars for charity.

Chelsea has lost one of its most outstanding and popular athletes, Reginal “Reggie” Wilkerson. He was a unique person, with a warm and endearing presence in so many people’s lives.

He will be missed.