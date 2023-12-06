East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Named National Quality Leader in Healthcare

Special to the Independent

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) has been named a 2023 National Quality Leader by the Department of Health and Human Service’s (HHS) Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) for their dedicated work in addressing gaps in health equity for underserved communities and building a strong foundation for equitable healthcare access and outcomes.

“I am incredibly proud to announce our recognition as a National Quality Leader for providing exceptional care to our patients,” said EBNHC President and CEO Greg Wilmot. “Our ability to achieve the highest standards of clinical quality while addressing our patients complex social, economic, and cultural needs is a testament to our team’s diligence and commitment to the health and wellbeing of our diverse community, the majority of which are Latino/a/x.”

Community Health Quality Recognition (CHQR) badges recognize Health Center Program awardees who have made notable quality achievements in areas including Clinical Quality, Access, Equity, Information Technology, and, most recently, COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Response. This year, EBNHC’s performance garnered recognition in the following categories, placing EBNHC in the elite top percentile of all health centers nationwide:

2023 Health Center Quality Leader Silver Badge

2023 National Quality Leader for Maternal & Child Health Gold Badge

2023 National Quality Leader for HIV Care and Prevention Gold Badge

2023 Patient Centered Medical Home Recognition (PCMH)

2023 Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality

2023 COVID-19 Public Health Champion

2023 Addressing Social Risk Factors

“EBNHC’s strategic investments in preventative health, including women’s health, pediatric health, and behavioral health, have contributed to our team’s ability to out-perform state and national community health benchmarks,” said Dr. Jackie Fantes, Chief Medical Officer, EBNHC. “When health equity and clinical quality intersect, a healthcare landscape emerges where every individual, regardless of socio-economic background or demographic factors, receives high-quality care tailored to their unique needs.”

Recent clinical leadership appointments, including Dr. Karin Leschly as Chief Quality Officer and Dr. Sue Ghosh, Director of Women’s Health Practice and Projects, demonstrate how EBNHC leads with intention in order to drive outcomes for communities and patients, resulting in a 2023 National Quality Leader Gold Badge in Maternal & Child Health, awarded to community health organizations for achieving high-quality performance in areas such as preventing low-birthweight infants and promoting early entry in prenatal care.

EBNHC has also earned a 2023 National Quality Leader Gold Badge in HIV care, with a 100% success rate for linking patients to care within 30 days of diagnosis. The center’s success in receiving the Advancing Health Information Technology and Addressing Social Risk Factors badges is attributed to their innovative use of best-in-class medical record technology, telehealth services, and collaboration on addressing social risk factors. EBNHC was also in the top 10% of health centers providing COVID-19 vaccinations or testing to the largest percentage of patients.

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 100,000 patients and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a Health Center Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, EBNHC has offered access to comprehensive care for the underserved populations of Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Winthrop, Everett and Boston’s South End. EBNHC is dedicated to promoting and sustaining healthy communities, families, and individuals by providing accessible, person-centered, compassionate, and high-quality health care services, including primary care, 24/7 emergency care, behavioral health care, specialty care, and various other health and wellness programs, to all who live and work in our service area. For more information, please visit www.ebnhc.org.