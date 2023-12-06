News in Brief

2023 Living Legends Gala

On Dec. 10, the Museum of African American History on Joy St. will hold the 2023 Living Legends Gala and Award Ceremony at the Four Seasons, Boston. Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will be hosting the event, and the 2023 awardees include:

• Clayton H.W. Turnbull, developer, Boston Business Leader, and CEO, The Waldwin Group

• Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, former president of Brown University and Smith College, now a Distinguished Presidential Fellow at Rice University and Advisor to the President of Harvard on HBCU Initiatives

• Melissa M. MacDonnell, President, Liberty Mutual Foundation, Vice President, Community Investments, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

The 2023 Living Legends award recipients were chosen for their outstanding contributions to civil and human rights on both a local and national scale. The event will also celebrate Boston’s rich African American history and commemorate the long struggle for equality.

Sunday, December 10, 4:00 PM

• 4:00 PM: Photo Opportunity—media invited to interview Emcee Anthony Anderson, honorees, MAAH CEO, and Board Chair and capture video and still images on the “Red Carpet.”

• 5:00 PM: Main reception

• 6:30 PM: Award ceremony

• 7:00 PM: Live auction