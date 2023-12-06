GreenRoots Is Hiring Applicants for Several Positions

GreenRoots is hiring the following positions: Director of Development, Director of Health Equity and Mobility, Communications and Public Relations Manager & Teaching Kitchen Coordinator

Applicants should apply by Friday, December 15.

Director of Development-

Salary starting at $90,000

The Director of Development will be responsible for developing and implementing a strong fundraising strategy in order to raise, diversify, and expand GreenRoots’ $5 million budget. The Director will collaborate closely with the Executive Director and will also supervise and support the Development Team, which includes the Development Coordinator, Donor Relations Specialist, and Grant Writer.

Director of Health Equity and Mobility –

Salary starting at $84,500

The Director of Health Equity & Mobility’s top priority will be to listen, learn, and center the people of Chelsea and East Boston when setting priorities for the organization, team, and policy agenda. Working with the transit justice, anti-displacement, health equity, and environmental justice organizing teams, the director will ensure that all projects are designed with the input and guidance of the community and its residents.

Communications and Public Relations Manager –

Salary starting at $75,000

The Communications and Public Relations Manager will handle GreenRoots’ communication and marketing strategy, public relations, information output and media requests. This includes developing and implementing a robust marketing and communications plan. The Communications and Public Relations Manager will oversee and manage all external communication in English and Spanish, for GreenRoots’ social media outlets, website, and newsletter, media toolkits, and organizing press conferences.

Teaching Kitchen Coordinator –

Salary starting at $65,000

The Teaching Kitchen Coordinator will work in collaboration with the Director of Food Justice and Youth Programs and will be responsible for coordinating and implementing all programmatic and operational needs of the Teaching Kitchen in collaboration with GreenRoots’ Food Justice team. The Coordinator will develop systems and strategies, organize and implement the calendar of activities; coordinating staff, chefs and instructors, nutritionists and consultants.

GreenRoots, Inc. is a grassroots community-based organization with a track record, spanning almost 30 years, of achieving significant environmental justice and public health victories in Chelsea, East Boston, and the Greater Boston region. GreenRoots’ mission is to achieve environmental justice and a greater quality of life through collective action, unity, education, and youth leadership across neighborhoods and communities.

​Bilingual/Multilingual Chelsea and East Boston residents, people of color, indigenous people, immigrants, queer, trans, and gender non-conforming people, and women are encouraged to apply. Applications are accepted until the positions are filled; however, ideally candidate’s applications are received by Friday, December 15th, 2023. To review full job descriptions and application process, please visit https://www.greenrootschelsea.org/careers. For any questions, contact us at: [email protected].