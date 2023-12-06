Metro Credit Union Expands Leadership Team With Two Executive Promotions

Metro Credit Union, the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, today announced that it has expanded its Senior Leadership Team to include VP Retail Administration Robert Eydenberg and SVP Senior Commercial Lender Kevin Malone. Eydenberg and Malone will report directly to President and CEO Robert Cashman. In addition, Metro has promoted Melissa Breen, VP Risk & Compliance, Emily Featherstone, AVP Internal Communications, and Jacquelyn Keeley, VP Controller to officer roles.

“Our employees and their leadership and guidance are essential to maximizing Metro’s impact on member service and the communities we serve,” said Robert Cashman, President and CEO of Metro Credit Union. “Our newest senior team members and officers bring many years of experience and leadership in the financial services industry – we celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions and success.”

Senior Leadership Team

Robert Eydenberg, VP Retail Administration — Eydenberg joined Metro in 2006, previously serving as AVP Contact Center Manager and VP Contact Center. Today, he oversees all of Metro’s 19 retail branches and the Member Service Center, and is committed to the development and retention of member relationships to achieve objectives related to business growth, new account sales, member service, and retention. Prior to Metro, Eydenberg held various management positions at Eastern Bank.

Kevin Malone, SVP Senior Commercial Lender — Malone joined Metro in 2019 and is responsible for providing Metro’s commercial members with innovative financial solutions that build long term relationships and improve the communities Metro serves. He brings over 35 years of financial services experience including in asset-based lending, acquisition finance, commercial and industrial finance, as well as credit underwriting, risk review, and asset recovery. Prior to joining Metro, Malone served as Executive Vice President at Blue Hills Bank, Market President at TD Bank, as well as a number of other senior positions in financial services.

Officer Promotions

Melissa Breen, VP Risk & Compliance — Breen oversees risk management activities and areas of regulatory compliance. Since joining Metro in 2007, Breen has held many different positions across the Credit Union in Metro’s branches and back office departments, and most recently as AVP Risk Manager. In October, she completed the requirements to be certified as a CUCE (Credit Union Compliance Expert).

Emily (Lospennato) Featherstone, AVP Internal Communications — Featherstone joined Metro in 2020 as Public Relations Specialist and most recently served as Communications Director, overseeing both internal and external communications. In her new role as part of the HR leadership team, she will continue to expand upon Metro’s internal communications strategy. Previously, Featherstone held positions at Boston law school New England Law and public relations agency V2 Communications.

Jacquelyn Keeley, VP Controller — Keeley is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and oversees the financial close process, and monthly and quarterly internal and regulatory reporting duties. She joined Metro in 2021 as AVP Assistant Controller Accounting and previously was Audit Supervisor and Assurance Manager at top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm Marcum LLP.

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, with $3 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to close to 200,000 members in Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Cheshire, Hillsborough, and Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Metro is the credit union of choice for employees at over 1,200 companies through its Metro@work program.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 19 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Dorchester, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Medford, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Reading, Salem, Tewksbury, and West Roxbury. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos (“Together We Advance”) designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers. Metro was recently named among the most charitable companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. Learn more at MetroCU.org.