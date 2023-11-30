FKO Receives Grant from United Way

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) is honored to announce its selection as one of 124 organizations partnering with United Way of Massachusetts Bay in a groundbreaking new approach aimed at eradicating the conditions that perpetuate poverty and economic injustice. Through this unprecedented collaboration, United Way of Massachusetts Bay will invest more than $56 million in partner organizations, including FKO, through 2030.

As a leading provider of high-quality out-of-school time (OST) enrichment programming, FKO provides safe, nurturing environments where children can learn, thrive, and explore their interests when school is out and enables parents and caregivers to work. United Way’s support will strengthen FKO’s efforts to expand access to OST programs and empower working families in Chelsea, Revere, and other FKO communities to achieve financial well-being.

FKO is profoundly grateful for United Way of Massachusetts Bay’s 15 years of generous funding support. This new extended collaboration signifies the profound commitment shared by both organizations in realizing a vision of an economically just region. United Way’s unwavering support bolsters FKO’s mission to provide a safe haven for disadvantaged children.

United Way’s support also aids in funding FKO’s dedicated staff who play a pivotal role in connecting families with various available resources, including meal programs, transportation, winter clothing, and more. This holistic approach reflects the shared commitment to addressing the complex challenges faced by our communities, necessitating a collective effort.

“We are truly grateful for the continued partnership with United Way of Massachusetts Bay,” said Deborah Kneeland Keegan, Executive Director at FKO. “This funding support not only enables parents and caregivers to work and pursue their own education and professional development- it also empowers them to secure higher-paying jobs, thereby improving the prospects for themselves and their families.”

This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration and underscores the transformative impact that can be achieved when organizations unite to address the root causes of poverty and economic injustice. For more information about For Kids Only Afterschool and its programs, please visit fkoafterschool.org.