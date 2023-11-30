DiDomenico and Staff Recognized for Passage of Universal School Meals

Recently, Senator DiDomenico and his staff were recognized for their leadership in passing legislation for Universal School Meals throughout the Commonwealth with Congressman Jim McGovern and Rep. Andy Vargas at Fenway Park. This academic year, Massachusetts became the eighth state to provide all Massachusetts K-12 students with free school meals, permanently. This achievement was secured through funding and language in the state budget. Senator DiDomenico has been working on this legislation to ensure that students and parents do not have to worry about paying for lunch and breakfast in school and eliminating the stigma of being seen as different from their peers. This landmark bill is a game changer for families in our state.

“This has been a top priority of mine for many years, and we could not have gotten it done without Senate President Karen Spilka, Speaker Ron Mariano, and the tireless work of The Feed Kids Coalition, led by Project Bread,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “This is a legacy-defining accomplishment for every person in our coalition that will ensure kids across our state won’t go hungry and will be able to concentrate on what’s important in school: learning and having fun with their friends.”