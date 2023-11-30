EBNHC Celebrates Thanksgiving With Turkey Give-Away

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC), the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts celebrated Thanksgiving by handing out 300 turkeys to community members ahead of the holiday weekend. Recognizing the crucial piece nutrition plays in patient health, EBNHC has partnered with American Red Cross Food Pantry and Lovin’ Spoonfuls to organize weekly food distributions from the center’s Community Resource & Wellness Center at 282 Meridian Street in East Boston. Available by appointment, East Boston neighbors come to the center every Thursday to get groceries, produce, meat and canned items.

On Tuesday, ahead of Thanksgiving, EBNHC’s Community Resource & Wellness Center welcomed community members early to distribute Thanksgiving meal kits including turkeys, potatoes, produce and more to East Boston families. From 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., 300 turkeys were distributed to help families celebrate the season of giving and gratitude and encourage healthy eating as a crucial piece of achieving health equity.