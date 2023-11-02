Chelsea Poetry Walk a Huge Success

Lorenzo Recupero was a sports correspondent and writer for The Boston Globe, so he’s been to the mountaintop in the field of journalism.

His work in founding and coordinating The Chelsea Poetry Walk and creating a forum for poets in Chelsea to showcase their poety adds another worthy dimension to Recupero’s noteworthy writing career.

Recupero brought together 20 poets for the Third Annual Poetry Walk on a summer-like day at Luther Place.

The poems were inspiring and reflective, from Lisa Santagate’s “Under the New is the Old,” to Amaliena Phonesavanh’s “My American Dream, Words from My Mother.”

Professional photographer Jay Velez entertained the audience with his clever “Dig, the lone interactive poem in the program. As in the previous Poetry Walks, Velez was a clear favorite with an enthusiastic audience.

There were also free hot dogs provided by Kayem, free Poetry Walk merchandise, and representation from the Chelsea Police Department, including Officer David Delaney and the popular, community resource dog, Brutt.

DJ Zeke did a great job providing the musical entertainment.

Said Lorenzo Recupero about his fabulous day of poetry and uniting the Chelsea community,

“The Chelsea Poetry Walk was created to help harvest and foster community and communication and to see the power of words, Bringing residents together for the third year is as empowering for me as it must be for each and every local artist and poet that submits their original words for the community to take in. My hope is the Poetry Walk develops into something even bigger, as it did this year, as we move forward. Words can change the world, and I sincerely believe we are all helping shape our community one poem at a time.”

“On behalf of the Chelsea Poetry Walk team, I’d like to extend a hearty thank you to all of the community members and businesses that again helped make the Chelsea Poetry Walk possible in 2023. The Poetry Walk is truly a community collaboration and I’m proud to say it caters to all residents alike, regardless of age. I’d also like to thank Kayem and Market Basket for their kind donations and providing refreshments for all in attendance. Both Chelsea staples have been instrumental in making the event possible and we are grateful for the continued support. Lastly, but not least, I’d to thank the Chelsea Cultural Council for the grant funding for without it the Chelsea Poetry Walk would not be possible.”

Photos by Cary Shuman

