Revitalization of the Veteran’s Domicillary Home in Chelsea

By Councillr Leo Robinson

Chelsea City Councilor Leo Robinson has voiced several concerns about the new veteran’s housing complex on the top of Powder Horn Hill. The following letter states his concerns about the project that he sent to state officals as well as to members of the Chelsea Planning and Zoning Boards.

The State has set the course for a public/private model for the redevelopment of the veteran’s domiciliary complex at Chelsea Soldiers Home.

Penrose Development is the developer selected by the Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) following the issuance of a Request for Proposals. The Master Lease Agreement governs the terms of the real estate and social service requirements between the DCAMM, the Executive Office of Veterans Affairs and Penrose Development. This agreement is the core operating and enforcement contract for the future redevelopment, management and veterans services for Veterans residing in the facility.

Affordability

The project build out is 234 rental units to be built in four phases within the complex of existing renovated buildings, along with the inclusion of two new buildings, an apartment building as part of Phase 2, and rental townhouses as part of Phase 3. All units will be affordable with 100 percent preference given to Veterans.

It is reported there are 123 current residents. Most are likely in need of a highly subsidized and highly supported housing model. Financing of this project will occur over the coming year, and will require a lot of public support – in various forms presumably including project based vouchers and low income housing tax incentives. But the cost and delivery of a supportive model must be guaranteed to the Veterans who need it, and that requires a supportive care model. Affordability is granted through the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities – so strong advocacy and collaboration from the Executive Office of Veterans Affairs will assure a successful Veteran’s housing project.

Further, housing affordability needs are high in Chelsea, and so the Soldiers Home project should not displace or reduce City proposed projects for funding before EHLC.

Veteran Preference

Veteran housing needs are high. It is critical that the rental units are properly supported with affordable funds, to provide the largest possible eligibility pool of Veterans. This is a unique opportunity to build a community that supports Veterans at every age and this should not be missed.

Housing Type Mix

The mix of studio, 1 and 2 bedroom units, and 3 bedroom units to include veterans, veterans and spouses, and veteran family housing – within metropolitan Boston area with easy access to good. If this need is confirmed.

Social Service Supportive Service Plan – The phased redevelopment of the facility anticipates a dual service support system where residents, during the phased redevelopment of the site, would be covered either by the State Domiciliary care or by Penrose Group care, depending upon their residency location, eventually shifting entirely to Penrose care at the final completion of the project. The duration of the redevelopment is a phased construction beginning in late FY24 to spring of 2029. This extended duration presents a particular challenge to operate a dual social service system and will requires its own system of careful collaboration.

Also, by virtue of this new public/private partnership, the scope of Penrose social service care program will be different from the State Domiciliary care – where the proposed model shifts away from 3 meals/ day congregate meals to independent living, possibly with one meal per day, as one illustrative example of care changes.

The social service support system must be deeply understood with a long term model of support properly funded. Penrose is working with the Executive Office of Veterans Affairs to conduct a resident assessment performed by its veteran social service agency, Soldier On.

Leo Robinson is a Chelsea City Councillor as well as a veteran.