On the Campaign Trail: Vega Announces Her Candidacy for Re-Election to the City Councilor

Melinda Vega has announced her candidacy for re-election to the City Council. The following is her statement:

“Hello, my fellow constituents; my name is Melinda Vega, and I am running for re-election to the City Council in District 2. Chelsea is not just my home; it’s where I’ve been a lifelong resident, a dedicated community activist, a proud mother of two boys who attend Chelsea Public Schools, a homeowner and the daughter of our local leader, Gladys Vega.

Melinda Vega.

My extensive experience is centered around empowering our youth, fostering leadership development, championing environmental and climate justice, advocating for more home ownership opportunities and affordable housing, and supporting our immigrant community.

I remain committed to being a steadfast advocate for the community, unwavering in my dedication to addressing your pressing needs and top priorities. My unwavering focus is on formulating and implementing policies that directly tackle issues such as housing insecurities, enhancing the quality of life for seniors and veterans, fostering workforce and economic development, ensuring food sustainability, providing exceptional educational opportunities for our children, empowering our youth, promoting beautification initiatives, all while steadfastly addressing vital concerns related to environmental justice, substance abuse, and mental health programs. My vision for our district, is one of progress, inclusivity, and resilience, where every voice is heard and every concern is met with a proactive and compassionate response.

The community’s well-being and progress will always be at the forefront of my mission. Together, we can build a stronger Chelsea for all.”