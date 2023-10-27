Berkowitz Elementary School Receives $5,000 Donation From New Burlington Store

Special to the Record

Burlington Stores, a national discount retailer offering low prices every day on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home, has donated $5,000 through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, in celebration of its new store now open in Chelsea, Mass. at 1100 Revere Beach Parkway. Funds will be used towards school supplies to help ensure students at Berkowitz Elementary School have the learning materials and tools they need to succeed now and in the future.

A representative from AdoptAClassroom.org reached out to district and school administrators and helped to secure the donation for the Berkowitz School which will support classrooms with new supplies.

“I would like to welcome our new local Burlington store to Chelsea and thank them for their generous donation through their partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org to our school,” said Berkowitz Principal Blanca Restrepo. “Our teachers are so excited to purchase the tools they need for their students this year. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org.”

As part of Burlington’s new holistic community giving approach of adding value to local communities, and in partnership with their national nonprofit partner AdoptAClassroom.org, they hope to help empower those in their local store communities to live a better life and build a better future. Each time Burlington opens a new store, they celebrate by adopting and funding local classrooms in their new store community. The new Chelsea Burlington Store opens on Friday, October 20, at 1100 Revere Beach Parkway and provides ‘wow- deals’ for the entire family and home.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 933 stores as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $65 million and supported more than 6.3 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.