Garcia Announces Her Candidacy for City Councilor At-Large

Kelly Garcia has announced her candidacy for City Councilor At-Large. The following is her statement:

“Esteemed Chelsea resident, my name is Kelly Garcia, Chelsea made me who I am today. I was born and raised in this city, as one of five children supported by my mother, a factory worker, and my father, an Army Veteran turned mechanic. From an early age, my family instilled a deep love for community and making a difference. Today, I work as a special education teacher, serve as a senior consultant at La Colaborativa, and hold the position of Chair on the Chelsea School Committee, where I’ve served for eight years.

I’ve led on a citywide level, advocated for ARPA funding for our city and SOA funding for the Chelsea Public School system, fought for more parks and open spaces, and distributed thousands of pounds of food and supplies to residents. I’m running for City Council At-Large to bring my public service to the next level and to ensure Chelsea is safe, inclusive, and affordable. I humbly ask for your vote on November 7.”