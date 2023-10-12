School Committee Welcomes Three New Student Representative

The School Committee welcomed three new student representatives at its meeting last week.

The committee typically has two student reps each year, but Deputy Superintendent of Schools Adam Deleidi said this year’s search committee was too impressed by the candidates to only select two.

Chelsea High School seniors Jimmy Merino, Josue Castellon, and Jaiven Diaz will share the duties this year, with each serving for six months as a full member and three months as an alternate.

Deliedi said each student brings different strengths to the table.

“It was really hard to quantify which strength was more valuable than the other,” he said. “We have three amazing young men representing the voices of Chelsea High School this year and we really could not come to a consensus about picking two.”

Diaz said he is looking forward to attending college next year and working for a better future.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity I have to be a voice for not only myself, but for my peers,” he said.

Castellon said he is hoping to go to college next year to study political science and economics.

“I wanted to be a School Committee student representative because I have a huge passion for social justice and educational equity,” said Castellon. “I believe the student voice is the most powerful part of the community, and I want to help our voice be heard.”

Merino said he also wants to help uplift student voices and help bring transparency to the student body.