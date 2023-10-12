Chelsea Man Killed in Weekend Shooting

State and local police are continuing to investigate a shooting that killed a Chelsea man over the weekend.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Chelsea Police received a shot spotter activation in the area of Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street.

Responding Chelsea officers found a male victim on the ground at the corner of Congress and Shurtleff with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the State Police.

The man was later identified as Santos David Canizales, 23, of Chelsea.

Canizales was transported by EMS to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Once again we’re looking at a young life cut short and a family forced to live with eternal grief, all due to illegal guns too easily obtained and too willingly used,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “We are doing everything possible to identify and arrest those responsible for this tragedy.”

The investigation into the homicide is active and is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and the Chelsea Police Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office stated that there was no update on the investigation.